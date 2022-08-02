Karol G Reveals Bright New Hair Color After Ditching Her Iconic Blue Locks: Watch

After publicly announcing on July 31 she was going to ditch her blue-haired era, Karol G has revealed her new hair color on Monday (Aug. 1).

Marking new beginnings in her personal and professional life, the “Provenza” singer unveiled her cherry red locks on Instagram. “Two weeks of being in love with myself in the mirror and not being able to share it,” she expressed in the post. “So when you see me in the streets and say, ‘EaAaaa Maria BebEee that red hair looks gorgeous on you.’”

The singer then changed her Instagram avatar to one of Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and tweeted, “I finally look a bit more like The Little Mermaid.”

Por fin me parezco un poquito a la Sirenita 🥺🌝🧜🏽‍♀️ — LABICHOTA (@karolg) August 1, 2022

Karol’s hair reveal comes just one day after the singer shared a set of photos and videos on her Instagram stories, explaining why she was getting rid of her blue hair.

“We went all out with tears because we said goodbye to the past, of a stage, I will never forget, of people I loved a lot, of incredible success, of re-connecting with myself, of the most successful album of my career until now, of my first sold-out shows, of my first stadiums, of songs for my heartbreak, of my No. 1 songs, of songs for people who I loved but were no good for me, from drinking ‘200 Copas’ with my friends to feeling free as in ‘Provenza.’”

She continued: “I want to thank everyone who loved this era. All of you who lived it with me, and everything I evolved and learned from it. I’m definitely ready for what’s to come. The next level is unblocked. And no, I don’t have blue hair anymore but I know we will all love what’s to come.”

In a fan poll, in which Billboard asked readers to guess her next color, the popular picks were ruby red with over 15 percent of the vote, rose gold with 11 percent, and platinum silver with more than 10 percent of the votes.

See Karol’s new hair below: