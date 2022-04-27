Karol G Wants to Rekindle a Past Romance in ‘Provenza’: Here Are the Lyrics in English

After a successful two-weekend debut at Coachella, winning six of seven Latin American Music Awards, and announcing her 2022 $trip Love Tour, there’s no denying that Karol G is having a moment.
In the midst of an exciting and busy April, the Colombian singer released her single “Provenza,” produced by Ovy on the Drums and marking her first solo single in seven months following “Se Jodio To.'” From its feel-good melody to its lyrics full of fresh air and freedom, the lilting, calypso-esque dance beat is a whole vibe.
In just its opening line — “Baby, ¿qué más?/ Hace rato que no sé na’ de ti/’ Taba con alguien, pero ya estoy free/ Puesta pa’ revivir viejos tiempos” — it’s a given that Karol is ready to rekindle with a past (and unforgettable) lover.
Below, read the full lyrics to “Provenza” translated to English:
Baby, what’s up?
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out
Tell me where you are
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out
Baby, we’ll get lost, we’ll park [the car] and light it up
We’ll drink something for the thirst, and when we get drunk
We’ll play reggaeton, and we’ll go where we can love each other
Where we can devour each other
Baby, we’ll get lost, we’ll park [the car] and light it up
We’ll drink something for the thirst, and when we get drunk
We’ll play reggaeton, and we’ll go where we can love each other
Where we can devour each other
Baby, what’s up?
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out
Tell me where you are
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out
What’s the worst that could happen?
That it goes bad? I’m outside, come
We have some pending things
You’re an irreplaceable partner
I don’t know if I’ll convince you
We’ll touch each other in Provenza
And if things get tense, I’ll reward you in my bed
Or vice versa, because I know you’re thinking of ir
We’ll go to the hood for weed
Put it on the hookah to dissolve
The chemistry is still preserved
I’ll make good love to you so you come back
Even if I leave tomorrow, take advantage of that I’m here
Ready for you, that’s why I wrote to you
Baby, what’s up?
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out
Tell me where you are
I haven’t heard from you in a while
I was with someone but now I’m free
Ready to live old times, I haven’t gone out