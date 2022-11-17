Karol G Performs Club-Ready ‘Cairo’ & More at 2022 Latin Grammys

Karol G brought her star power to the 2022 Latin Grammys. The Colombian star delivered a standout performance, which had the entire crowd on their toes for nearly the entirety of her set.

Karol kicked off her five-minute-plus set singing the reggaeton anthem “Gatubela” surrounded by her fierce dancers who adored her equally fierce leader. She then lit-up the crowd with her Afrobeat-powered “Provenza,” which is up for both record and song of the year. With this track, she became the first woman to replace herself at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in May when it traded places with “Mamiii,” with Becky G.

Karol, who won best new artist at the Latin Grammys in 2018, ended her performance with a high-energy rendition of her latest single “Cairo” with her go-to producer Ovy on the Drums taking the stage with her for the song, released Nov. 13.

Bad Bunny leads this year’s list of nominees with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Thursday (Nov. 17) at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.