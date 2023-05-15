Watch Karol G Sing ‘Mañana Sera Bonito’ Hits in NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Karol G stopped by NPR’s headquarters for her second “Tiny Desk Concert,” which premiered Monday (May 15).

The 17-minute acoustic performance, where she was accompanied by an all-girl music ensemble, included new versions of four tracks from her Billboard history-making album Mañana Será Bonito. She kicked it off the mini-set with the ultra-personal “Carolina.”

“I have to say that I’m super proud of them because this show is special,” she said of the talented musicians. “It’s the first time after eight years that I never rehearse with my In-Ears. I forgot how cool it feels. I feel like I’m in my home, with my people, drinking wine […] but now, let’s bring some Mexican vibes to this place!” she added before performing her heartfelt Banda track “Gucci Los Paños.”

Rocking a trucker hat, a yellow jacket, and blue locks, the Colombian artist expressed “I don’t know why I’m so nervous,” she said. “The album is super new and this is the first time I’m singing some of the songs here, and they feel so good in this version.”

She then performed a sultry reggae version of her Quevedo-assisted “Pero Tú” and a heartfelt bossanova version of “Mercurio.”

“Tiny Desk, thanks for the opportunity, this is super great and it kind of takes us out of the routine of what we normally do,” she noted. “It was a pleasure for all those who are at home, to share this moment with you and to share it in this way that is so personal for many reasons.”

Karol made her NPR debut in 2021 for a “Tiny Desk Home Concert,” where she performed “Creeme,” “A Ella,” “200 Copas” with special guest Danny Felix, and “Contigo Voy a Muerte” with special guest Camilo.

Watch her latest “Tiny Desk Concert” in the video above.