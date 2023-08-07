Karol G Reels In Peso Pluma, Kali Uchis & More for New Album ‘Bichota Season’: See the Tracklist

Karol G has unveiled the tracklist of her upcoming album Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) — set to drop on Friday, Aug.11 — in an Instagram Stories post.

The set is home to 10 brand new songs, including collaborations with Kali Uchis, Young Miko, Dei V and Peso Pluma.

Karol first teased the potential collaboration with Peso during Paris Fashion Week in June, where she used the unreleased song as part of a video in which she’s modeling a cream colored Jacquemus dress. That same day, both Ovy on the Drums and Peso Pluma reposted the clip on their Instagram Stories.

Also on the tracklist is “S91,” Karol’s latest single — an emotional and ultra-personal EDM-trap fusion produced by Ovy on the Drums that was inspired by the Psalm 91 Bible verse, and is about overcoming adversity. The song debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) will drop the week that the “Provenza” singer kicks off her Mañana Será Bonito stadium tour on Aug. 10 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 15-date trek, presented by Live Nation, will also visit Pasadena, Miami, Houston and Dallas and before wrapping up Sept. 28 at the Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Bichota Season, which can be pre-saved here, comes almost six months after the release of Mañana Será Bonito on Feb. 24. The 17-songs set, home to collaborations with Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Sech, Carla Morrison and more, became the first all Spanish-language LP by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 albums chart.

See the complete album tracklist below: