Karol G Unveils Her New Album’s Tracklist & Announces the Release Date

Karol G‘s new album Mañana Será Bonito is set to drop Feb. 24, the Colombian star announced on Friday (Feb. 10). The chart-topping artist also unveiled the set’s colorful doodle-inspired cover and the tracklist.

The 17-song album, which kicks off with “Mientras Me Curo del Cora,” features collaborations with Quevedo, Carla Morrison, Sean Paul, Sech, Bad Gyal, Justin Quiles and Angel Dior. It also includes previously released singles “Provenza,” “Cairo” with Ovy on the Drums, “Gatubela” featuring Maldy, and the Romeo Santos-assisted “X Si Volvemos.”

“This is the face of my album,” Karol wrote on social media. “I present it with all my love and pride. To be honest, I can’t believe I was able to contain myself and not share the release date sooner but I can finally share it with you. I am happy and counting down the days.”

Mañana Será Bonito will be her fourth studio album. It will follow her 2021 Grammy-nominated KG0516, which scored Karol her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums. The set earned the biggest week for a Latin album by a woman since Shakira‘s 2017 El Dorado.

The “Provenza” singer nabbed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s 2022 year-end Top Latin Artists – Female chart for a fourth consecutive year. She was also No. 2 on the overall Top Latin Artists chart – the only female act in the top 10. Furthermore, Karol G’s $trip Love Tour became the highest grossing U.S. tour by Latin female act in history. It grossed $69.9 million and sold 410,000 tickets across 33 shows in North America (through the end of October), according to numbers reported to Billboard Boxscore.

See the album’s cover below: