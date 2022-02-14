Karol G’s Most-Watched Music Videos: ‘Tusa,’ ‘Culpables,’ ‘Bichota’ & More

Karol G kicked off her February birthday month with a big bang, collaborating for the first time with Becky G on the unapologetic “Mamiii” and unveiling her first team-up with Crocs in celebration of self-love.

The Colombian artist and the shoe brand announced their partnership on Karol’s 31st birthday (Feb. 14), unveiling two distinctive silhouettes: the Karol G X Crocs Classic Clog ($70) and the Karol G X Crocs Mega Crush Clog ($110), decorated with charms designed by the “Bichota” singer herself.

On Instagram, the “Se Jodio To’” singer celebrated with mariachi who not only performed her latest single “Mamiii,” but also rocked the Crocs.

In celebration of her big day, Billboard compiled all of Karol G’s most-watched music videos. Three on the list have officially entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club, while the other eight have more than a half-billion views.

From “Tusa” to “A Ella,” check out the list below:

“China,” Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, +1.8 billion views

“Tusa,” Karol G, Nicki Minaj, +1.2 billion views

“Secreto,” Anuel AA, Karol G, +1.2 billion views

“Culpables,” Karol G, Anuel AA, +978 million views

“Bichota,” Karol G, +950 million views

“Ahora Me Llama,” Karol G, Bad Bunny, +927 million views

“Mi Cama,” Karol G, +741 million views

“El Makinon,” Karol G, Mariah Angeliq, +619 million views

“Caramelo (Remix),” Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, +551 million views

“Créeme,” Karol G, Maluma, +526 million views

“A Ella,” Karol G, +511 million views