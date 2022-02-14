×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Karol G’s Most-Watched Music Videos: ‘Tusa,’ ‘Culpables,’ ‘Bichota’ & More

Three of the music videos have over 1 billion views.

Karol G
Karol G photographed on July 19, 2021 at 107 Compound in Miami. Heather Hazzan

Karol G kicked off her February birthday month with a big bang, collaborating for the first time with Becky G on the unapologetic “Mamiii” and unveiling her first team-up with Crocs in celebration of self-love.

The Colombian artist and the shoe brand announced their partnership on Karol’s 31st birthday (Feb. 14), unveiling two distinctive silhouettes: the Karol G X Crocs Classic Clog ($70) and the Karol G X Crocs Mega Crush Clog ($110), decorated with charms designed by the “Bichota” singer herself.

Related

Karol G x Crocs

Karol G Teams Up With Crocs to Celebrate Self-Love

Explore

Explore

Karol G

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

On Instagram, the “Se Jodio To’” singer celebrated with mariachi who not only performed her latest single “Mamiii,” but also rocked the Crocs.

In celebration of her big day, Billboard compiled all of Karol G’s most-watched music videos. Three on the list have officially entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club, while the other eight have more than a half-billion views.

From “Tusa” to “A Ella,” check out the list below:

“China,” Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, +1.8 billion views

“Tusa,” Karol G, Nicki Minaj, +1.2 billion views

“Secreto,” Anuel AA, Karol G, +1.2 billion views

“Culpables,” Karol G, Anuel AA, +978 million views

“Bichota,” Karol G, +950 million views

“Ahora Me Llama,” Karol G, Bad Bunny, +927 million views

“Mi Cama,” Karol G, +741 million views

“El Makinon,” Karol G, Mariah Angeliq, +619 million views

“Caramelo (Remix),” Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, +551 million views

“Créeme,” Karol G, Maluma, +526 million views

“A Ella,” Karol G, +511 million views

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad