Karol G Flips Out About Meeting Rihanna At 2023 Super Bowl, Teaching Her Colombian Slang

Karol G has finally met her idol, Rihanna, after the latter performed at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night (Feb. 12).

“As a Fan, I have to say that this was the HIGHLIGHT of my entire life!!!,” the Colombian singer captioned an Instagram post. “I hope that when you guys meet your idols, they will be as amazing as she was with me. I LOVE YOU @badgalriri.”

The post shows three photos of the two artists smiling and hugging tight backstage, plus a short video of Karol teaching Riri some Colombian slang. “Hey Riri, how was everything?” Karol asks the Barbadian singer, to which she responds, “fue una chimba!” (“it was amazing!”)

The sweet moment between the two artists happened after Rihanna performed a nearly 15-minute set at SBLVII. Dressed in a curve-hugging red outfit, Riri not only treated viewers to a medley of some of her biggest hits (including “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” and “Only Girl (In the World)”) but also revealed she was pregnant with her second baby. The artist and her partner, A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May of 2022.

For Karol, the backstage meetup was a dream come true.

In 2018, she got a tattoo on her arm in honor of her three favorite singers and biggest inspirations: Rihanna, Selena Quintanilla and herself, and on multiple occasions she’s expressed that Rihanna is her dream collaborator. In 2020, Karol manifested meeting RihRih in person when she shared a black-and-white fan art of the two. “Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” she captioned the pic.

See Karol and Rihanna at the 2023 Super Bowl below: