What’s Your Favorite Song on Karol G’s New Album ‘Mañana Sera Bonito’? Vote!

Karol G has released her highly anticipated fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, home to 17 tracks that show the best of her vulnerability, bichotaness and musical evolution.

On her new set, the Colombian artist explores new rhythms all while staying faithful to her urban Medallo swag. In “Gucci Los Paños,” where Edgar Barrera is one of the songwriters, she experiments with Regional Mexican packed with heavy tuba melodies and slow-tempo requintos. In “Tus Gafitas,” co-produced with FINNEAS, she opens up about finding love again in a mid-tempo punk rock song. And in “Ojos Ferrari,” she reeled in Justin Quiles and Dominican newcomer Angel Dior for her first-ever Dembow track. Karol also flirts with reggae, dancehall and bossanova on the album.

Just as experimental, she teamed up with other hitmakers, in addition to her long-time producer Ovy on the Drums, including Tainy, Wain and Dímelo Flow. Other collaborators on the album are Sech, Carla Morrison, Maldy, Quevedo, Bad Gyal and Sean Paul.

But one of the most notable collaborations is “TQG” alongside Shakira. The track is a hard-hitting, sultry reggatón in which the two Colombians join forces to remind their exes of what they lost.

Mañana Será Bonito follows the 2021 Grammy-nominated KG0516, which scored Karol her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart. The set earned the biggest week for a Latin album by a woman since Shakira‘s 2017 El Dorado. Karol announced the new album in January with a heartfelt message that said, “Today I announce a project that I’ve dedicated so much love and time to. I just know that for me and for everyone else, Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Pretty).”

