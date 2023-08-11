Karol G Drops ‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’: Stream It Now

Bichota Season is here! Karol G dropped her new album Friday (Aug. 11), coinciding with her first-ever U.S. stadium tour, which kicked off Thursday in Las Vegas.

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) is home to 10 brand new songs, including collaborations with Kali Uchis, Young Miko, Dei V and Peso Pluma. It follows Karol G’s history-making Mañana Será Bonito, released in February, which became the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to top the Billboard 200.

Bichota Season also includes the EDM-fused trap song “S91,” Karol’s latest single — produced by her longtime producer Ovy on the Drums — that was inspired by the Psalm 91 Bible verse, and is about overcoming adversity. The song debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

The release of Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) coincides with the “Provenza” singer’s stadium tour, which kicked off Aug. 10 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 15-date trek, presented by Live Nation, will also visit Pasadena, Miami, Houston and Dallas and before wrapping up Sept. 28 at the Gillette Stadium in Boston.

On Aug. 3, Karol G made history when she became the first Latina to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago. She’s no stranger to making history on the stage. Last year, she made her Coachella debut on the main stage and also wrapped up 2022 with a record-breaking arena tour. After grossing $69.9 million and selling 410,000 tickets across 33 shows in North America, her $trip Love Tour became the highest grossing U.S. tour by a female Latin act in history.

Stream Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) below: