Karol G Unveils Release Date for New Album ‘Mañana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season)’

Karol G surprised fans on Monday (July 31) when she announced the release date of an upcoming album called Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).

In a nearly 30-second teaser, the Colombian artist is seen drawing the album cover with grains of pink and black sand as she sensually models her long pastel pink hair and black, two-piece bikini. “Bichota Season,” says a high-pitched voice at the ending of the clip that’s backed by strong hip-hop beats.

In the caption on Instagram, Karol G shared: “…this tour would not be the same without the end of this story.” Bichota Season drops August 11 and can already be pre-saved here.

The set will also be released on the launch of the “Provenza” singer’s Mañana Será Bonito stadium tour, kicking off at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 15-date trek, presented by Live Nation, will also visit Pasadena, Miami, Houston and Dallas and before wrapping up Sept. 28 at the Gillette Stadium in Boston.

The announcement also comes on the heels of Karol’s latest single “S91,” an emotional and ultra-personal, EDM-trap fusion—produced by Ovy on the Drums—that was inspired by the popular Psalm 91 Bible verse and is about overcoming adversity.

It was at the ending of its music video, directed by Pedro Artola and produced by WeOwnTheCity, where Karol is seen running away from a group of people backed by a pack of wolves trying to bring her down that she revealed “Bichota Season” was coming soon.

“S91” debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and is a separate song from Karol’s history-making Mañana Será Bonito. The 17-songs set, home to collaborations with Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Sech, Carla Morrison, and more, became the first all Spanish-language LP by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 albums chart.

See the official announcement of “Bichota Season” below: