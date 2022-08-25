Karol G Reels In Maldy for Fiery Old-School Reggaeton Track ‘Gatubela’: Watch

If Karol G’s bright red hair is any indication, she’s ready for a new chapter, and it all started Thursday (Aug. 25) with the new single “Gatúbela (Catwoman),” in collaboration with one of Latin urban’s pioneers, Maldy.

Produced by DJ MAFF, the song is an infectious old-school reggaeton laced with intense perreo beats. In the lyrics, Karol G is fiery and unapologetic, chanting: “I’m not with anyone but I’m hooked/ I’m elevated, I feel like a Catwoman/ It feels good when he moves my panty to the side/ It feels good when you kiss me down there.”

The music video, directed by Pedro Artola in Barcelona, Spain, is inspired by vintage horror movies, showing the Colombian artist — who makes her red-hair debut in a video — drenched in blood as she runs away from the moon. But before she’s caught in action running away in the dark, she’s feeling ultra sensual in a locker room full of equally sweaty people that she gets cheeky with.

“Gatúbela” comes four months after Karol G released her first single of the year, “Provenza,” and became the first woman to replace herself at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated May 14).

Up next, the artist is set to kick off her $trip Love Tour, produced by AEG Presents, on Sept. 6 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. She’ll make pit stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and more before wrapping Oct. 29 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

“There has never been a tour where they sing to love so nasty,” the singer previously expressed on Instagram, alongside a nearly one-minute video showing footage of her in a bed and scenes of professional pole dancers. Tickets are available via KarolGMusic.com.

$trip Love tour follows Karol’s 2021 Bichota tour, which grossed $10.9 million and sold 128,000 tickets across 24 shows according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore.