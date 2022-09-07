Karol G Transforms Into a Sultry Catwoman in ‘Gatubela’: Here Are the English Lyrics

Following her breezy and carefree “Provenza,” Karol G released her second single of the year, called “Gatúbela” (Catwoman), alongside reggaeton pioneer Maldy on Aug. 25.

The DJ Maff-produced track is an infectious old-school reggaeton laced with intense perreo beats. In the lyrics, Karol G is fiery and unapologetic, singing about all the things she’d like to do to someone else.

The Colombian artist brings the ultra-sensual lyrics to life in the vintage horror film-inspired music video, directed by Pedro Artola in Barcelona, where she’s seen in a locker room full of equally sweaty people whom she gets cheeky with, and later drenched in blood as she runs away from the moon.

“Gatúbela” earned Karol her 16th top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, debuting at No. 4 on the Sept. 10-dated ranking. It’s the first top 10 — and chart appearance — as a soloist for Puerto Rican Maldy, after his last visit to the list’s upper region in 2015 as part of Plan B. The track also opened at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Below, check out the full lyrics translated to English:

[Chorus]

I was crazy to try you

Give you the kisses myself

Hopefully, you stay

That way I stay too

I was crazy to hunt you down

Make love to you

I wish you could stay

I was crazy to try you

Give you the kisses myself

Hopefully, you stay

That way I stay too

I was crazy to hunt you down

Make love to you

I wish you could stay

[Verse 1: KAROL G]

I’m not dating anyone, but they keep me awake

I’m already elevated, I feel like Catwoman

This is a photo because I am not painted

And that little orphan needs a mom

Mmm it feels good

How you put my panty to the side (Mmm)

Mmm it feels good

Give me that kiss down there (Ah)

Ay, bendito

I’ll make you finish faster in all fours

Mmm, bendito

Don’t eat me so good, papacito

[Chorus]

I was crazy to try you

Give you the kisses myself

Hopefully, you stay

That way I stay too

I was crazy to hunt you down

Make love to you

I wish you could stay (Uff, how cool, a verse from Maldy)

[Verse 2: Maldy]

Without Maldy there’s no perreo

I dance with her in the club, as no one has done before

Tamed kitten, but the kitten rebelled against me

She told me that alcohol took all the fear away

That under her skirt nobody knows if she wears panties or not

She wants bellaqueo (to be turned on), bellaqueo will follow

Don’t blame me, I told you

That I’m on a high and no one can correct you

Come to my house so I can cover you

That I want to spank you so that your booty bounces

She has me turned on, how she loves it Chimbote

You are addicted and horny, you like to be rubbed

Like Yankee’s song, “rompe, rompe”

[Chorus]

I was crazy to try you

Give you the kisses myself

Hopefully, you stay

That way I stay too

I was crazy to hunt you down

Make love to you

I wish you could stay