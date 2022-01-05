×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

10 Inspirational Karol G Tweets to Manifest in 2022

To celebrate her success, Karol often pens her excitement and emotions on Twitter.

Karol G
Karol G photographed on July 19, 2021 at 107 Compound in Miami. Heather Hazzan

Following her sold-out Bichota arena tour and after the release of her third studio album, KG0516, Karol G finished 2021 as Billboard’s top Latin female artist for the second year in a row (and No. 3 in the year-end top 10 Latin artists chart, following Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro).

Explore

Explore

Karol G

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Last year, the Colombian singer became the first woman to debut in the top 10 on the weekly Hot Latin Songs chart as a soloist since 2012, with “Bichota” (Nov. 7-dated chart). Prior to “Bichota,” however, she found No. 1 success during the chart year with “Tusa,” with Minaj, which ruled for four weeks.

Related

Rauw Alejandro

6 Latin Collaborations We Want to See in 2022: Rauw Alejandro, Kali Uchis & More

To celebrate her successes, Karol often pens her excitement and emotions on Twitter for her more than four million followers to read. “Cheers for what it was but dammit, cheers for what’s coming,” she tweeted on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

With a new year in full swing, check out 10 of Karol’s most inspirational tweets that you, too, should manifest in 2022.

Translation: “I want to see you achieve everything!”

Translation: “Cheers for what it was but dammit, cheers for what’s coming!”

Translation: “I f–king refuse to be unhappy in 2022. I’m going to enjoy and live this life like what it is: One only!”

Translation: “Let’s be less perfect and be happier.”

Translation: “Today I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best day of my life.”

Translation: “I’m working hard to be able to see sunsets in all parts of the world.”

Translation: “Take this flower. I’m giving it to you for tolerating so much and still standing strong.”

Translation: “I like being with these types of people… people who want to be successful.”

Translation: “While your heart is broken, God is doing his best work for you.”

Translation: “Mondays are for working and giving it all because the only person who’s going to give me what I want and dream of is myself”

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad