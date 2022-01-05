10 Inspirational Karol G Tweets to Manifest in 2022

Following her sold-out Bichota arena tour and after the release of her third studio album, KG0516, Karol G finished 2021 as Billboard’s top Latin female artist for the second year in a row (and No. 3 in the year-end top 10 Latin artists chart, following Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro).

Last year, the Colombian singer became the first woman to debut in the top 10 on the weekly Hot Latin Songs chart as a soloist since 2012, with “Bichota” (Nov. 7-dated chart). Prior to “Bichota,” however, she found No. 1 success during the chart year with “Tusa,” with Minaj, which ruled for four weeks.

To celebrate her successes, Karol often pens her excitement and emotions on Twitter for her more than four million followers to read. “Cheers for what it was but dammit, cheers for what’s coming,” she tweeted on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

With a new year in full swing, check out 10 of Karol’s most inspirational tweets that you, too, should manifest in 2022.

Translation: “I want to see you achieve everything!”

Quiero verte lográndolo TODO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🤞🏽✨✨✨ — LABICHOTA (@karolg) January 4, 2022

Translation: “Cheers for what it was but dammit, cheers for what’s coming!”

Salud por lo que fue pero hptaaaa SALÚD POR LO QUE VIENE !!!!!! ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ — LABICHOTA (@karolg) December 31, 2021

Translation: “I f–king refuse to be unhappy in 2022. I’m going to enjoy and live this life like what it is: One only!”

Me ffuuuuccccking rehuso a ser infeliz el 2022!! 🤞🏽 Voy a disfrutarme y vivirme esta vida como lo que es: UNA SOLA !!!!!!!!! ✨✨✨✨ — LABICHOTA (@karolg) December 30, 2021

Translation: “Let’s be less perfect and be happier.”

Seamos menos perfectos y mucho más felices ✨✨✨ — LABICHOTA (@karolg) December 18, 2021

Translation: “Today I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best day of my life.”

Hoy elijo que el resto de mi vida será lo mejor de mi vida 🤞🏽🤍🤍🤍 — LABICHOTA (@karolg) December 17, 2021

Translation: “I’m working hard to be able to see sunsets in all parts of the world.”

Trabajando duro para poder ver el atardecer en todas partes del mundo 🌅💖🤞🏽 — LABICHOTA (@karolg) October 14, 2021

Translation: “Take this flower. I’m giving it to you for tolerating so much and still standing strong.”

toma esta florecita 🌷 te la regalo por aguantar tanto y seguir de pie — LABICHOTA (@karolg) October 12, 2021

Translation: “I like being with these types of people… people who want to be successful.”

me gusta estar con ese tipo de gente… gente que quiere ser exitosa 🕊💖⚡️ — LABICHOTA (@karolg) September 4, 2021

Translation: “While your heart is broken, God is doing his best work for you.”

Mientras tú corazón está roto, Diosito está haciendo en tí su mejor trabajo ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 — LABICHOTA (@karolg) October 28, 2021

Translation: “Mondays are for working and giving it all because the only person who’s going to give me what I want and dream of is myself”