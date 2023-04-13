Karol G & Feid Lead 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards Nominations: Complete List

Premios Heat, or Heat Latin Music Awards, are unveiling their 2023 nominees exclusively on Billboard below.
This year, Karol G and Feid lead the pack with six nominations each. They are followed by five-time nominee Bad Bunny and, with four nominations each: Romeo Santos, El Alfa, Christian Nodal and Bizarrap. Other top nominees include Maluma, Manuel Turizo, Chris Lebron, Arcángel, Marc Anthony and Grupo Firme, to name a few.
Three new categories have been added to the coveted awards show this year including best content, music platform, DJ of the year and song of the year. Additionally, the LosHeat.TV trending artist award returns for a second consecutive year, recognizing the talent with the most engagement on the Premios Heat platforms.
The eighth edition of the awards show is set to take place June 8 in The Dominican Republic. Fans can vote for their favorite artists here.
To see the complete list of nominees, see below:
Best Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Christian Nodal
Romeo Santos
Alejandro Fernández
Prince Royce
Wisin
Ozuna
Feid
Maluma
Best Female Artist
Shakira
Karol G
Tini
Rosalía
Farina
Greeicy
Natti Natasha
Emilia Mernes
Kim Loaiza
Gloria Trevi
Best Group or Band
Grupo Firme
Wisin & Yandel
Piso 21
Zion & Lennox
Morat
Reik
Servando y Florentino
Grupo Niche
Best Rock Artist
Morat
Juanes
Maná
No Te Va Gustar
Fito Páez
Leiva
Los Caligaris
Leon Larregui
Best Pop Artist
Lasso
Sebastián Yatra
Kany Garcia
Camilo
Axel
Carlos Rivera
Danny Ocean
Andrés Cepeda
Lali
Best Urban Artist
Bad Bunny
Karol G
Feid
Arcángel
Eladio Carrión
Ryan Castro
Rauw Alejandro
Justin Quiles
El Alfa
Farruko
Best Tropical Artist
Carlos Vives
Romeo Santos
Silvestre Dangond
Marc Anthony
Víctor Manuelle
Felipe Peláez
Américo
Eddy Herrera
Jandy Ventura
Best Artist South Region
Duki
LIT Killah
Trueno
Nicki Nicole
Emilia Mernes
Tiago PZK
Cris Mj
Bizarrap
Wos
Best Artist Andean Region
Fanny Lu
Danny Ocean
Goyo
Mike Bahia
Dekko
Manuel Turizo
Ryan Castro
Blessd
Farina
Andreína Bravo
Best Artist North Region
Farruko
Sech
Dalex
Kim Loaiza
Chris Andrew
Jay Wheeler
El Alfa
Mora
Justin Quiles
Chris Lebron
Best New Artist
Polimá Westcoast
Lola Índigo
Quevedo
Edén Muñoz
Brray
Chris Lebron
LIT Killah
Kim Loaiza
Musical Promise
TEO
Elena Rose
Young Miko
Paopao
Dayanara
Mario Bautista
Ángel Dior
ADSO
Villano Antillano
Mar Rendón
Influencer of the Year
Domelipa
Kunno
Yeri Mua
Mont Pantoja
La Segura
Brianda
Marko
Lele Pons
Kevlex
Best Popular Regional Artist
Christian Nodal
Alejandro Fernández
Carin León
Paola Jara
Jessi Uribe
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Yeison Jiménez
Eden Muñoz
Best Dominican Urban Artist
El Alfa
Angel Dior
Rochy RD
Chimbala
La Materialista
Bulova
La Insuperable
Flow 28
Rosaly Rubio
Best Video
“Mientras me Curo del Cora” – Karol G
“For Sale” – Gilberto Santa Rosa, Carlos vives
“La Reina” – Maluma
“Le Pido a Dios” – Feid
“Mi Pecadito”- Mike Bahía, Greeicy
“Ambulancia” – Camilo, Camila Cabello
“Cairo” – Karol G, Ovy on The Drums
“Suegra” – Romeo Santos
“Tití Me Preguntó”- Bad Bunny
Best Collaboration
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta – “Punto 40”
Arcangel, Bad Bunny – “La Jumpa”
Romeo Santos, Chris Lebron – “SIRI”
Ozuna, Feid – “Hey Mor”
El Alfa, Zepekeño, El Pepo Show – “Arrebatao Remix”
Lasso, Sebastián Yatra – “Ojos Marrones”
Kany Garcia, Christian Nodal – “La Siguiente”
Mora, Feid – “La Inocente”
Best Content, Music Platform
Molusco TV
Dimeloking
Alofoke Media
El Chombo
Rapetón
DJ of the Year
Dj Adoni
Gordo
Tiësto
Diplo
Marshmello
Bizarrap
Dj Tornall
Víctor Cardena
Song of the Year
“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“BZRP Music Sessions #53” – Bizarrap, Shakira
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid
“Los Cachos” – Piso 21, Manuel Turizo
“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny
“Provenza” – Karol G
“La Fórmula” – Maluma, Marc Anthony
“BZRP Music Sessions #52” – Bizarrap, Quevedo
“Bendecido” – El Alfa, Farina
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
