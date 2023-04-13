Karol G & Feid Lead 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards Nominations: Complete List

Premios Heat, or Heat Latin Music Awards, are unveiling their 2023 nominees exclusively on Billboard below.

This year, Karol G and Feid lead the pack with six nominations each. They are followed by five-time nominee Bad Bunny and, with four nominations each: Romeo Santos, El Alfa, Christian Nodal and Bizarrap. Other top nominees include Maluma, Manuel Turizo, Chris Lebron, Arcángel, Marc Anthony and Grupo Firme, to name a few.

Three new categories have been added to the coveted awards show this year including best content, music platform, DJ of the year and song of the year. Additionally, the LosHeat.TV trending artist award returns for a second consecutive year, recognizing the talent with the most engagement on the Premios Heat platforms.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Feid Karol G See latest videos, charts and news

The eighth edition of the awards show is set to take place June 8 in The Dominican Republic. Fans can vote for their favorite artists here.

To see the complete list of nominees, see below:

Anitta Premios Heat/Carlos Zambrano*

Best Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Christian Nodal

Romeo Santos

Alejandro Fernández

Prince Royce

Wisin

Ozuna

Feid

Maluma

Best Female Artist

Shakira

Karol G

Tini

Rosalía

Farina

Greeicy

Natti Natasha

Emilia Mernes

Kim Loaiza

Gloria Trevi

Best Group or Band

Grupo Firme

Wisin & Yandel

Piso 21

Zion & Lennox

Morat

Reik

Servando y Florentino

Grupo Niche

Best Rock Artist

Morat

Juanes

Maná

No Te Va Gustar

Fito Páez

Leiva

Los Caligaris

Leon Larregui

Best Pop Artist

Lasso

Sebastián Yatra

Kany Garcia

Camilo

Axel

Carlos Rivera

Danny Ocean

Andrés Cepeda

Lali

Best Urban Artist

Bad Bunny

Karol G

Feid

Arcángel

Eladio Carrión

Ryan Castro

Rauw Alejandro

Justin Quiles

El Alfa

Farruko

Best Tropical Artist

Carlos Vives

Romeo Santos

Silvestre Dangond

Marc Anthony

Víctor Manuelle

Felipe Peláez

Américo

Eddy Herrera

Jandy Ventura

Best Artist South Region

Duki

LIT Killah

Trueno

Nicki Nicole

Emilia Mernes

Tiago PZK

Cris Mj

Bizarrap

Wos

Best Artist Andean Region

Fanny Lu

Danny Ocean

Goyo

Mike Bahia

Dekko

Manuel Turizo

Ryan Castro

Blessd

Farina

Andreína Bravo

Ryan Castro @carlosoarturo y @danielarcilafoto

Best Artist North Region

Farruko

Sech

Dalex

Kim Loaiza

Chris Andrew

Jay Wheeler

El Alfa

Mora

Justin Quiles

Chris Lebron

Best New Artist

Polimá Westcoast

Lola Índigo

Quevedo

Edén Muñoz

Brray

Chris Lebron

LIT Killah

Kim Loaiza

Musical Promise

TEO

Elena Rose

Young Miko

Paopao

Dayanara

Mario Bautista

Ángel Dior

ADSO

Villano Antillano

Mar Rendón

Influencer of the Year

Domelipa

Kunno

Yeri Mua

Mont Pantoja

La Segura

Brianda

Marko

Lele Pons

Kevlex

Best Popular Regional Artist

Christian Nodal

Alejandro Fernández

Carin León

Paola Jara

Jessi Uribe

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Yeison Jiménez

Eden Muñoz

Best Dominican Urban Artist

El Alfa

Angel Dior

Rochy RD

Chimbala

La Materialista

Bulova

La Insuperable

Flow 28

Rosaly Rubio

Best Video

“Mientras me Curo del Cora” – Karol G

“For Sale” – Gilberto Santa Rosa, Carlos vives

“La Reina” – Maluma

“Le Pido a Dios” – Feid

“Mi Pecadito”- Mike Bahía, Greeicy

“Ambulancia” – Camilo, Camila Cabello

“Cairo” – Karol G, Ovy on The Drums

“Suegra” – Romeo Santos

“Tití Me Preguntó”- Bad Bunny

Best Collaboration

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta – “Punto 40”

Arcangel, Bad Bunny – “La Jumpa”

Romeo Santos, Chris Lebron – “SIRI”

Ozuna, Feid – “Hey Mor”

El Alfa, Zepekeño, El Pepo Show – “Arrebatao Remix”

Lasso, Sebastián Yatra – “Ojos Marrones”

Kany Garcia, Christian Nodal – “La Siguiente”

Mora, Feid – “La Inocente”

Best Content, Music Platform

Molusco TV

Dimeloking

Alofoke Media

El Chombo

Rapetón

DJ of the Year

Dj Adoni

Gordo

Tiësto

Diplo

Marshmello

Bizarrap

Dj Tornall

Víctor Cardena

Song of the Year

“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“BZRP Music Sessions #53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

“Despechá” – Rosalía

“Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid

“Los Cachos” – Piso 21, Manuel Turizo

“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny

“Provenza” – Karol G

“La Fórmula” – Maluma, Marc Anthony

“BZRP Music Sessions #52” – Bizarrap, Quevedo

“Bendecido” – El Alfa, Farina

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

Get tickets to the first-ever #BBMujeresLatinas on May 6 in Miami: billboardmujeresenlamusica.com