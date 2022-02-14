Karol G Teams Up With Crocs to Celebrate Self-Love

Karol G is teaming up with Crocs in a collaboration that celebrates both Valentine’s Day and self-love.

Today (Feb. 14), the Colombian star — who is also celebrating her 31st birthday — and the shoe brand announced their partnership by unveiling two distinctive silhouettes, the Karol G X Crocs Classic Clog ($70) and the Karol G X Crocs Mega Crush Clog ($110), decorated with charms designed by the “Bichota” singer herself.

According to an official description of the two designs, the Mega Crush Clog features an “enhanced rubber tread, updated detailing around the outsole and a platform that can break hearts” and comes with its own exclusive Karol G custom Jibbitz charms. The Classic Clog come with a rose-red color base, decorative barbed wire, heart-shaped Jibbitz, metal heart clips on the heel strap and safety pin charm.

“Today is a reminder to all my fans to celebrate self-love,” Karol G said in a statement. “My collab with Crocs has been an amazing experience, it was such an honor to be able to work on the design and create the Jibbitz charms to truly express the message I wanted to come across when people saw them: LOVE, SELF-LOVE!”

Karol G x Crocs Sebastian Quintero*

If you’re wondering where and how you can purchase the Karol G Crocs, here’s how: Fans will have until Feb. 18 to enter a drawing by visiting www.crocs.com for a chance to purchase the collection. If they win the drawing, they will be notified, the company explains.

Most recently, Karol G scored her 12th No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart with “Sejodioto.” With 12 No. 1s on the all-Latin genre ranking, she moves into sole possession of the second-most among women, after Shakira’s 15 leaders.

Karol G — who on Thursday (Feb. 10) released “MAMIII,” her first-ever collab with Becky G — was previously tied with Gloria Estefan for the second-most No. 1s among women.