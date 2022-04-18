Karol G’s Coachella Debut Set Features Guests Becky G & Tiesto, Honors Iconic Latin Songs & More

Karol G made sure the desert knew she had arrived. Before setting foot on the main stage for her Coachella debut on Sunday (April 17), a video montage showed the Colombian star boarding a train. As she makes her way to the destination, she reflects on all the moments that have marked her career (such as winning a Latin Grammy.)

“Next stop,” a woman announced via intercom. “Coachella.”

Then, Karol G appeared on top of stairs as the fierce leader of her troupe of dancers. She was a vision in a denim bodysuit adorned with silver belts, paired denim knee-high boots and, of course, her long, mermaid-like teal hair that flowed in sync with the desert wind.

“What’s up Coachella? I see there is a lot of blue hair out there,” she said, taking note of a sea of blue hair that fans (both men and women) dyed just to match their Bichota. She then let the music speak for itself, singing back-to-back hits for the first few minutes of her set, which included bops such as “El Makinon,” “Mi Cama” and “Ahora Me Llama.”

At that point, there wasn’t an inch on the field that wasn’t taken up by festival-goers, who squeezed shoulder-to-shoulder to make sure they didn’t miss Karol’s performance. “My English is not very good,” she said almost coyly. “But will try my best tonight because I want everyone to understand. It’s my first time on this fucking stage.”

After singing a fan-favorite, “Bichota,” the set took a turn. Initially, it seemed like Karol would play it safe and perform a show that many fans saw (and loved) for her KG0516 Tour. But she proved everyone wrong. Cue the star-studded surprise guests, which included Tiesto for a special performance of “Don’t Be Shy” and, Becky G, who received a warm welcome in her native California. The duo performed for the first time, you guessed it, their No. 1 hit “MAMIII.” The crowd went wild and warmed up throat and lungs to sing the breakup anthem a todo pulmón. Following their epic performance, Becky thanked Karol and said, “Today is a good day to be a G.”

The surprises didn’t end there. While Karol G was changing into outfit number two, a video montage played in the jumbo screens, honoring iconic Latin songs such as Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba,” Santana’s “Oye Como Va” and Gloria Estefan’s “Conga,” leaving fans intrigued. They all have something in common, the 30-year-old-singer-songwriter explained when she returned to the stage wearing a two-piece, a cropped shirt and pants inspired by the Colombian flag.

“These are the colors of my flag,” she said, visibly proud. “I am from Colombia and tonight I feel so happy and proud to represent my country and the Latino community. Now, I want to honor the songs that went No. 1 in the world and were never played on this stage. [Those songs] gave me the opportunity to be here.”

She sang a medley of Selena’s “Como La Flor,” Ricky Martin’s “María” Los Del Río’s “Macarena,” Celia Cruz’s “La Vida Es un Carnaval,” Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” and J Balvin’s “Mi Gente.” It was a special moment for many reasons but for Karol G to give up minutes from her set to shout out and honor other Latin acts that paved the way for her and sing their songs, eso es de grandes. Bravo, Karol.

To close her set, she sang her No. 1 song, “Tusa,” going out with a bang.

