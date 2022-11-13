Karol G Drops New Song ‘Cairo’: Stream It Here

Karol G is blessing fans with new music. On Sunday (Nov. 13), the singer-songwriter dropped her new track “Cairo,” an infectious track produced by her go-to producer Ovy On the Drums.

Penned by the team behind “Provenza” — Karol, Ovy and Keityn — “Cairo” is a head-bobbing earworm that thrives on a fusion of dance beats and Afrobeat. In the song, Karol sings about allowing herself to love again, even after swearing she wouldn’t.

“I’m not in love yet, but soon I will be,” she confesses.

“Cairo” follows Karol G’s “Gatubela,” which dropped in August. With the track, in collaboration with Maldy, the Colombian artist banked her 16th top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs with a No. 4 debut on the Sept. 10-dated ranking.

Billboard recently reported that Karol G‘s $Trip Love tour had grossed $69.9 million and sold 410,000 tickets across 33 shows in North America (through the end of October), according to numbers reported to Billboard Boxscore. With those figures, the Colombian star has now earned the highest U.S.-grossing tour by a female Latin act.

With $Trip Love, the “Provenza” singer surpasses Jennifer Lopez‘s $50 million grossing It’s My Party World Tour in 2019. Meanwhile, Shakira grossed $28.2 million in 2018 with her El Dorado World Tour. This year, Rosalía’s Motomami world tour has grossed $28.1 million through the end of October.

The 31-year-old artist is currently working on her forthcoming album, which will follow her chart-topping, Grammy-nominated 2021 set, KG0516. She’s also slated to headline the 16th annual Calibash, taking place Jan. 21-22 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She joins a previously billed group of headliners that includes Ozuna, Myke Towers and Farruko.

The song dropped alongside a music video, shot in Cairo, directed by WEOWNTHECITY. Watch it below.