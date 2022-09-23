Karol G Brings Out Nicky Jam for Surprise Performance During Miami Concert

Karol G is more empowered, more confident, and more prosperous than ever, and that same energy oozed at her Strip Love Tour stop at the FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday night (Sept. 22), where she gave fans two very big surprises.

Following a very pumped opening set by Colombian DJ Agudelo 888, Karol G descended from the top in a heart-shaped platform performing her latest single “Gatúbela.” “I’m already in Miami, mor,” she told the crowd at around 9:30 p.m.

Wearing a black leather bodysuit and knee-high boots, Karol delivered rocking new versions of hits such as “Poblado,” “Friki,” “Pineapple,” “Ahora Me Llama,” and her Latin Grammy-winning track “Bichota.”

If the tour’s title — Strip Love — is any indication, the night was full of perreo, sultry pole dancers, and tons of fans wearing leather skirts, fishnet tights, and silky dresses. On stage, Karol was joined by eight female dancers, four male dancers, two exotic dancers, and her incredibly-talented, all-girl band. The stage was heart-shaped and the screens at the venue had a thorned heart border.

For her second set, the Colombian singer arrived in a turquoise-colored Ferrari that best matched her former hair color. Floating across the FTX Arena, she performed her single “El Makinon,” while also flaunting a new skater-girl-inspired outfit.

After flirting with the audience and admiring their on-theme outfits, Karol performed tracks “Leyendas,” “Ay Dios Mio,” “Se Jodioto,” “DVD,” “A Ella,” and her No. 1 Billboard hit “Provenza.”

She then began to talk about an artist who supported her career in 2007. “He didn’t know who I was. I didn’t have any hits but he let me sing with him onstage in Colombia. He’s a real friend. I love him,” she recalled. “He’s one of my favorite people in the industry whom I admire and respect.”

To everyone’s surprise, she called Nicky Jam on stage. The two reggaetón artists performed the 2003 Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee hit “Buscarte” and Nicky’s “Travesuras.”

“Before I go, I want to tell you how proud I am of you,” the Puerto Rican artist said to Karol. “I remember when you asked to go on stage many years ago. You did an incredible job. Since that day, I knew you were going to be a superstar. And look, I’m seeing it now and I’m proud of what you’ve done.”

But the night was just getting started.

After Karol and Nicky stormed off stage, the tour’s opening DJ went back on stage to kick off a perreo dance competition, where one lucky audience member won $10,000.

Shortly after, a large moon overlapped the venue and Karol arrived wearing her third outfit of the night, a skin-tight, bedazzled one-piece. She performed her heartfelt “Ocean,” asking everyone to dedicate it to their loved ones but also reminding them that the nights of sadness have now become nights of partying. Karol then went hard with female anthems “El Barco,” “Tusa,” and “200 Copas.”

The night wrapped almost two hours later with the Tiesto EDM banger “Don’t Be Shy,” her Becky G-assisted “MAMIII,” and an encore of “Provenza.” “Live your life because it’s only one,” she told fans. “Think of me, because I think of you. Thank you!”

The Strip Love Tour, produced by AEG Presents and presented by AT&T, will continue to cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, to name a few. For the full schedule, visit https://www.striplovetour.com.