Karol G’s ‘Bichota’ Reaches 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Karol G’s “Bichota” music video has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, marking her fifth title to enter the Billion Views Club, following “China,” “Secreto,” “Tusa,” and “Culpables.” The Colombian singer, who won the 2021 Latin Grammy for best reggaeton performance with this single, reached this new milestone over the weekend.

Released on Oct. 23, 2020, the term “Bichota” (linked to the Puerto Rican slang “bichote,” deriving from the English term “big shot”) refers to “a moment of feeling sexy, flirtatious, daring, strong, empowered, and to a certain extent, [it] translates into personal motivation and self-confidence,” Karol previously told Billboard. “We are all super ‘Bichotas’ inside. It’s about believing and working so that the rest of the world can see it too.”

The Ovy on the Drums-produced single hit the Top 20 on Billboard Global Charts, earning Karol her ninth No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart, and her 10th top 10 on Hot Latin Songs. This led to her becoming the first female artist to debut in the list’s top 10 without another act in eight years since Gloria Estefan’s 2012 “Hotel Nacional.”

News of “Bichota” reaching one billion views comes on the heels of Karol’s two-weekend Coachella debut April 17 and 24, where she performed “MAMIII” with Becky G live for the first time, releasing her new single “Provenza,” and announcing her upcoming new trek dubbed the $trip Love Tour 2022. The trek kicks off on Sept. 6 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and wraps up on Oct. 29 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Revisit the music video for “Bichota” below: