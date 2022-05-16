Karol G Kicks Off Bichota Tour in Latin America With Grupo Niche on ‘Cali Pachanguero’

The first date of Karol G‘s Bichota tour in Latin America took place Saturday, May 14, at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in the city of Cali, Colombia.

DJ Agudelo 888 and new Colombian urban star Ryan Castro opened the show before Karol G took the stage presentation at the stroke of midnight with “SEJODIOTO.” The persistent rain didn’t abate the enthusiasm of the nearly 40,000 fans who went to see her. They stayed with her, firm and solid, until two in the morning.

Highlights of the show included her performance of “Tusa,” “El Makinon” and the first live performance of her current and fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs, “Provenza,” which she sang twice.

But without a doubt, one of the most memorable moments of the night was when Grupo Niche, Colombia’s best-known salsa band and icons in their hometown of Cali, took the stage to perform alongside Karol G. Niche, who have been touring the U.S., arrived in Cali from Arizona on a marathon flight just to accompany Karol G in a once in a lifetime performance of salsa classic “Cali Pachanguero” that the entire stadium danced to. It was a magical and unforgettable moment for the city that is recognized throughout the world as one of the meccas of salsa.

The Bichota tour will continue to Bogotá for two dates on May 21 and 22. It will then visit Santiago (Chile), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Lima (Peru), Mexico City, Monterey and Guadalajara (Mexico), Costa Rica and Panama, and will close on June 19 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Karol G’s $trip Love tour in the United States and Canada will begin on Sept. 6 at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., and will conclude at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 29.