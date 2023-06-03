Listen to Karol G’s ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Song & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Karol G Meets Barbie

The upcoming Barbie movie — starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken — has unleashed its second single from the motion picture soundtrack called “Watati,” from Karol G featuring Aldo Ranks. A hard-hitting reggaeton with EDM tones produced by Ovy on the Drums, the uptempo track finds the Colombian singer and Panamanian veteran singing about having a good time at the club. “Watati” follows the soundtrack’s lead single “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa. Other artists featured on the album include Nicki Minaj, Lizoo, Ice Spice, Tame Impala, and many more. Listen to Karol and Aldo’s number below:

Puerto Rico Celebrates Victor Manuelle

This week, the House of Representatives in Puerto Rico celebrated Victor Manuelle’s 30-year prolific music career with an intimate ceremony. “Honor to whom honor deserves […] Thank you Victor for always putting our island so high,” wrote a tourist Instagram account called “Enjoy Isabela Puerto Rico.” “Puerto Rico! this would not have been possible if it were not for the love you have given me during these 30 years of experience,” Manuelle shared on Instagram. “Thank you for watching me grow as a performer and loving me so much! I will always be grateful to you.” The salsa singer, known for hits such as “Tengo Ganas,” “He Tratado,” and “Si Tu Me Besas,” is set to perform two concerts on June 3rd and 4th at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, as part of the commemoration.

She Said, Yes!

Chiquis is an engaged woman! Earlier this week, the Mexican-American singer revealed the exciting news via an Instagram reel, where she shared a getaway recap with her now-fiancé and photographer Emilio Sanchez. “Today really took a turn … for the better,” she said of what was meant to be her boyfriend’s birthday but turned into a wedding proposal. “Thank you for making me feel safe enough to believe in love again. Thank you for choosing to love me even on the ugliest of days. Simply, thank you for being you, and loving me the way you do,” she expressed in the sweet post.

Get Ready for Latin Music Week

Billboard announced this week the official launch of the 2023 Latin Music Week website. Now open, the online platform offers new and up-to-date information on all things Latin Music Week, which is set to return to Miami the week of Oct. 2nd to 6th. Tickets and confirmed lineup announcements are coming soon. Billboard‘s Latin Music Week is the longest-running and biggest Latin music-industry gathering for more than 30 years. The weeklong event brings together emerging and renowned artists, industry leaders, creators, and decision-makers in Latin music from around the world for showcases, networking, exclusive conversations, panels, workshops, activations, and concerts. The 2022 star-studded edition included Romeo Santos, Chayanne, Camilo, Bizarrap, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, Maluma, and many more.

Camilo, Eduin Caz and Edgar Barrera speak onstage during “Superstar Q+A with Camilo” panel at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 held at Faena Forum on September 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Gus Caballero for Billboard

Latin Recording Academy’s 2023 Person of the Year

Italian-born singer Laura Pausini, known for Spanish-language hits such as “En Cambio No,” “Vivemé,” and “Se Fué,” was named the Latin Recording Academy’s 2023 Person of the Year. With a 30-year trajectory, Pausini, “will be honored for her career as a multifaceted, multi-lingual performer as well as for her continued commitment to supporting social justice causes that are close to her heart, including equality for women and LGBTQ+ people and world hunger,” according to an official statement. Read more on the exciting news here.