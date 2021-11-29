Karol G & Anuel AA Reunite on Stage for First Time Since Breakup: See Photos

Karol G and Anuel AA broke the Internet on Sunday night (Nov. 28) after reuniting on stage for the first time since their breakup earlier this year.

As part of her Bichota Tour, which made its stop at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, the Colombian star invited her former boyfriend and trap artist Anuel to perform two of their hits together, “Culpables” and “Secreto.”

This was the first surprise guest that Karol invited on her tour, which kicked off in October. She told the audience she wanted to do the tour with no guests to demonstrate that she can do a great show alone.

Her closing show in Puerto Rico, however, was the exception due to a promise she made to Anuel when they were dating.

“I told him that the only guest I wanted to have at el Coliseo, I always told him, was Anuel,” she said after they performed together and while holding his hand.

Karol and Anuel first met in 2018 on the set of their “Culpables” music video. The pair officially announced they were dating on Anuel’s 26th birthday, Nov. 26, 2018. They later sealed the deal with a second collaboration, “Secreto,” out Jan. 15, 2019, in which they documented their relationship in a homemade music video. The couple was also engaged. After dating for more than two years, both artists officially announced their breakup on social media on April 20, 2021.

“Him and I, together, matured, learned a lot, had a great time, went through a lot of things, but not anymore,” Karol continued during her show. “We haven’t had time to talk but I’ve said it many times in my songs. Thank you for everything we achieved together and for everyone we did. I love you.”

Anuel also said “I love you” and the two went in for a tight hug. Both artists walked off the stage just moments after Karol whispered some words to Anuel’s ear.

