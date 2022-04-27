Karol G & Anuel AA’s ‘Culpables’ Reaches 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Former couple Karol G and Anuel AA have earned their fourth entry in YouTube’s Billion Views Club thanks to the music video for their 2018 collaborative effort, “Culpables.”

The track marked the first time the artists joined forces on a song, and the pair met on the set of the video. When the song was released four years ago, Billboard spoke to Karol and Anuel about how the collab came about.

“When ‘Ahora Me Llama’ was out, I was looking for someone to do the remix. Among those people I was looking at was Anuel, who was in jail. We tried, but it was impossible to record it because of his situation,” the Colombian superstar previously said. “When he gets out of jail, he looked for me because he wanted to do the remix of ‘Pineapple,’ but I told him it was too late. ‘How about we work on a new song?’ He was very excited to make a song with me and started sending me songs. I told him that it was not my style, that I talked about everything but that I take care of my words, and he went into the studio and made a song totally for me.”

Anuel’s other three videos that have entered the Billions Club are “China,” “Bebe” and “Secreto.” Karol’s videos that surpass the billion views are “China,” “Secreto” and “Tusa.”

News of “Culpables” reaching one billion views comes on the heels of Karol G’s epic Coachella debut, where she performed her biggest hits including “Bichota,” “El Makinon” and “MAMIII” with Becky G. The “Provenza” singer also recently announced her upcoming new trek dubbed the $trip Love Tour 2022, which kicks off on Sept. 6 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago and wraps up on Oct. 29 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Revisit Karol G and Anuel’s “Culpables” video below: