Karol G Unveils the Name of Her New Album: See the Sweet Announcement

Karol G fans, rejoice! The Colombian star revealed Wednesday (Jan. 25) the name of her upcoming new album, which is set to drop “soon.”

“Finally, finally,” she wrote on social media. “Today I announce a project that I’ve dedicated so much love and time to. I just know that for me and for everyone else, Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Pretty).”

In the sweet short clip, Karol G appears sitting in a car in Medellín when a little note drops on the windshield that reads: “If you’re sad, call me.” When she dials, a kid answers and suggests she write a letter to Santa Claus, perform at a show, or even record her own version of the hit song “La Jeepeta.”

Related London Gallery to Show Unseen Paul McCartney Photos From Peak Beatles Era

Explore Explore Karol G See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“But señorita, the important thing is that mañana será bonito,” he reassures her at the end of the call.

“Coming soon,” the end of the announcement video teases.

Mañana Será Bonito is the name of her highly anticipated fourth studio album. It will follow her 2021 Grammy-nominated KG0516, which scored Karol her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums. The set earned the biggest week for a Latin album by a woman since Shakira‘s 2017 El Dorado.

Most recently, the “Provenza” singer nabbed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s 2022 year-end Top Latin Artists – Female chart for a fourth consecutive year. She was also No. 2 on the overall Top Latin Artists chart – the only female act in the top 10. Furthermore, Karol G’s $trip Love Tour became the highest grossing U.S. tour by Latin female act in history. It grossed $69.9 million and sold 410,000 tickets across 33 shows in North America (through the end of October), according to numbers reported to Billboard Boxscore.

Watch Karol G’s new album announcement below: