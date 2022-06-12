Karol G & Anahi Join Forces for Emotional Performance of RBD’s ‘Salvame’: Watch

In the midst of her “Bichota Reloaded” tour across Latin America, Karol G surprised fans during her Mexico City concert Saturday night (June 11), bringing out Anahi as her special guest.

The two powerhouses joined forces for an emotional performance of RBD’s 2004 hit “Salvame,” marking the first time Anahi performed live in 11 years. On stage, the two artists even rocked pink cowboy hats resembling the one Anahi wore in the song’s official music video.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Karol G RBD See latest videos, charts and news

“It was incredible to see how despite many years of absence you still shine with such intensity,” Karol, who’s a big RBD fan, expressed on Instagram. “Eleven years off stage, 11 years of invitations that you rejected because you had other ideals and you accepted mine. You accepted me and I felt great and special.”

She continued: “Seeing you again before the world, in the midst of tears and so many emotions, only confirmed that although for years they have been beautiful memories, the feelings of an entire generation are still alive, intact … Having you there not only made me happy but it made millions of us happy. You and I forever.”

In December 2020, Anahi and her former RBD bandmates Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Von Uckermann came together for a virtual reunion event called “Ser o Parecer.” However, her last time in concert was in 2011 with her Go Any Go tour.

“I cannot express in words what you gave me; a moment that I will carry in my soul forever!” the singer commented on Karol’s post. “You are so great and so unique that you gave me the honor of sharing your stage, your audience! All your team is so loving they made me feel so special. Your energy is so powerful that it fills the world with light! That’s why you’re in that place because souls like yours deserve the whole world! Infinite thanks! I will never forget this.”

Below, watch their full performance: