Karol G Joins Alicia Keys Onstage In Colombia & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Karol G & Alicia Keys’ Special Moment Onstage

Karol G surprised fans in Bogotá, Colombia when she showed up onstage to perform alongside Alicia Keys, who gave a show at the Movistar Arena on May 11. Following Goyo’s opening set, Keys took the stage and was later joined by the “Mañana Será Bonito” singer to duet “No One.” Fans were in for a treat when these two artists joined forces. Watch the special performance below:

ALICIA KEYS AND KAROL G PERFORMING NO ONE, dios mioooo 😍 pic.twitter.com/vXtdKtmKcN — frida (@itsfridaaa_) May 12, 2023

A Poem by Shakira

Shakira released a new single, “Acróstico” (acrostic), and it’s a powerful open letter to her children, Milan and Sasha. The song is a poetic composition constructed so that the initial letter of each line of lyrics, taken consecutively, form words.

Released just in time for Mother’s Day, Shakira uses her iconic sultry voice to showcase her raw, vulnerable emotion in this stripped-down piano ballad, where she expresses a mother’s deep and pure love for her children. Acróstico” talks about how a mother can turn her pain into strength through the love of her kids, and how a caress from a son can uplift the soul. More info on the song here.

GALE’s New Career Milestone

This week, GALE sang the U.S. National Anthem to a crowd of nearly 300,000 people at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix that took place in Miami, Fla.—a first in her career. “I feel like I can do anything after this,” she expressed on her Instagram account. “I sang the National Anthem at the @f1 race. What a dream and an honor! Thank you for the love. I’ll never forget this moment. De Puerto Rico pa’l mundo enterooo.” The powerful performance by the Puerto Rican newcomer was aired live on TV in over 140 counties. GALE documented the exciting career highlight on social media. Watch it below:

Gibson Gives Back to Cuba

Gibson Gives has donated 52 guitars, in addition to strings, picks, and other musical equipment, to benefit students at the National School of the Arts in Cuba, where access to musical supplies is limited. “At Gibson Gives, we’ve extended our global growth over the past year, even reaching corners of the world we never thought possible,” said Dendy Jarrett, CEO of Gibson Gives in a press statement. “After two years of negotiations, we are excited to bring much-needed music and equipment for the first time to young people in music and art schools who have limited supplies. Cuban music and songwriting have a rich musical history and global impact; We are delighted to do our bit to ensure that this tradition continues to thrive with the next generation.” Gibson partnered with Derek Walker (Gibson Gives Goodwill Ambassador), who personally delivered the instruments and equipment. Gibson is also expected to donate 100 more Epiphone guitars to the school in the coming months.

First-Ever Latin Women in Music

The inaugural edition of the Billboard Latin Women in Music is a wrap. Shakira, Thalia, Ana Gabriel, Evaluna Montaner, Goyo, Emilia and Maria Becerra were honored as the first class of the Billboard Latin Women in Music on Saturday (May 6) in Miami. From epic performances to emotional and poignant speeches, read all the highlights from the special night here.

With Latin Women in Music, Billboard and Telemundo aim to further elevate Latin music globally and celebrate the women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible, noteworthy actions that have brought measurable recognition and opportunity to women, affecting positive change to the industry as a whole.