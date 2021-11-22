Karol G to Make Acting Debut in Upcoming Netflix Series

Karol G will soon make her acting debut, she revealed last week — just a day after her “Bichota” won a Latin Grammy for best reggaeton performance.

“I have a lot of things that I want to do in my life,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show late last week. “I want to push myself as a woman and see how far I can go in everything.”

During the interview, the Colombian singer teased fans about her forthcoming onscreen venture. “I’m going to act,” she spilled. “I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to start shooting a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life. I’m acting. I have a character, so I’m preparing myself for that.”

She’s already hired an acting coach and enrolled in business classes because she thinks of herself as not just an artist, but a brand.

“Artists aren’t really idols anymore,” she previously said to Billboard for our Latin issue in September. “Now it’s all about moments. If your song is a hit, they’ll talk about you, but because the industry is so saturated, they’ll forget about you when a new artist comes along. Selena died more than 20 years ago, but her albums are still charting, she’s still getting awards. That’s a legacy. My goal now is to create a product that will connect with many people and for people to remember me.”

Karol’s new Latin Grammy for best reggaeton performance is her second win at the show, after taking home best new artist in 2018.

Watch the full interview with Fallon below: