Karol G Announces ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ U.S. Stadium Tour: See the Dates

Karol G is set to embark on her very first-ever stadium trek in the United States. The Mañana Será Bonito Tour — produced by Live Nation — is set to kick off on Aug. 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and will visit Pasadena, Miami, Houston and Dallas and before wrapping up Sept. 7 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The six-date stint is named after the Colombian superstar’s history-making album, which debuted atop the Billboard 200. The 17-track set became Karol’s first No. 1 on the tally and the chart’s first No. 1 all-Spanish-language album by a woman.

With her stadium tour, Karol becomes part of an elite list of Latin artists who’ve previously launched U.S. stadium runs, including Los Bukis, Grupo Firme, Romeo Santos and, of course, Bad Bunny, who’s World’s Hottest Tour broke local records in 12 of its 15 domestic markets, ultimately earning $232.5 million in the U.S.

The “Provenza” singer has been on a winning streak. Last year, her arena $trip Love Tour became the highest grossing U.S. tour by a Latin woman in history. It grossed $69.9 million across 33 shows in North America — according to numbers reported to Billboard Boxscore — surpassing Jennifer Lopez’s $50 million grossing It’s My Party World Tour in 2019 and Shakira’s El Dorado World Tour, which grossed $28.2 million in 2018.

Before hitting the road for her stadium tour, Karol will become the first Spanish-language female artist to ever headline Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 3.

Below, Karol’s Mañana Será Bonito Tour dates:

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

August 25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl

Sept. 7 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium