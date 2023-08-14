Going to Karol G’s Mañana Sera Bonito Stadium Tour? Here’s the Full Setlist

Karol G kicked off her first-ever stadium tour at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last week on Thursday (Aug. 10).

The Colombian artist — who will continue the 15-date trek at the RoseBowl in Pasadena, Calif. tonight (Aug. 14) — performed nearly 30 of her biggest hits from her albums Ocean, KG0515, Mañana Será Bonito, and the recently-released Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).

She kicked off the night with the Shakira-assisted “TQG,” which hit No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, Latin Rhythm Airplay, Billboard Global 200, and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, followed by notable reggaeton bangers including “Mi Cama,” “Bichota,” “El Makinon,” and “Amargura,” to name a few.

The Mañana Será Bonito stadium tour will visit key cities such as Miami, Houston and New York, and follows the artist’s history-making Lollapalooza performance as the first female Latin act to headline the festival in more than 30 years.

The Live Nation-produced tour also counts with special guests Young Miko, Bad Gyal, and DJ Agudelo888, who will be opening Karol’s shows on different occasions.

Last year, Karol’s arena $trip Love Tour became the highest grossing U.S. tour by a Latin woman in history, grossing $69.9 million across 33 shows in North America, according to numbers reported to Billboard Boxscore.

See the full setlist of Karol G’s opening night, below: