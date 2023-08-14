×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Going to Karol G’s Mañana Sera Bonito Stadium Tour? Here’s the Full Setlist

La Bichota sang nearly 30 hits during her opening show in Las Vegas on Aug. 10.

Karol G
Karol G Alive Coverage

Karol G kicked off her first-ever stadium tour at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last week on Thursday (Aug. 10).

The Colombian artist — who will continue the 15-date trek at the RoseBowl in Pasadena, Calif. tonight (Aug. 14) — performed nearly 30 of her biggest hits from her albums Ocean, KG0515, Mañana Será Bonito, and the recently-released Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).

She kicked off the night with the Shakira-assisted “TQG,” which hit No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, Latin Rhythm Airplay, Billboard Global 200, and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, followed by notable reggaeton bangers including “Mi Cama,” “Bichota,” “El Makinon,” and “Amargura,” to name a few.

Related

Drake

Drake Brings Out Bad Bunny During Los Angeles Concert to Announce New Collab

Explore

Explore

Karol G

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The Mañana Será Bonito stadium tour will visit key cities such as Miami, Houston and New York, and follows the artist’s history-making Lollapalooza performance as the first female Latin act to headline the festival in more than 30 years.

The Live Nation-produced tour also counts with special guests Young Miko, Bad Gyal, and DJ Agudelo888, who will be opening Karol’s shows on different occasions.

Last year, Karol’s arena $trip Love Tour became the highest grossing U.S. tour by a Latin woman in history, grossing $69.9 million across 33 shows in North America, according to numbers reported to Billboard Boxscore.

Karol G
Karol G Alive Coverage

See the full setlist of Karol G’s opening night, below:

  • “TQG”
  • “Besties”
  • “Mi Cama”
  • “El Barco”
  • “X Si Volvemos”
  • “Tusa”
  • “Amargura”
  • “Bichotag”
  • “Oki Doki”
  • “Una Noche en Medellín”
  • “Sejodioto”
  • “Punto G”
  • “Bichota”
  • “El Makinon”
  • “Carolina”
  • “Gatúbela”
  • “Mercurio”
  • “Gucci Los Paños”
  • “200 Copas”
  • “Kármika”
  • “Ojos Ferrari”
  • “Cairo”
  • “Tus Gafitas”
  • “Mientras Me Curo del Cora”
  • “MAMIII”
  • “S91”
  • “Amargura”
  • “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”
  • “Provenza / Provenza (Tiesto Remix)”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad