Karol G Announces $trip Love Tour 2022: Here Are the Dates

The announcement comes on the heels of her Coachella performance, dropping a new single, and winning big at the 2022 Latin AMAs.

Just hours after officially wrapping her two-weekend performance at Coachella, Karol G announced she’ll be hitting the road once again with a new summer and fall tour.

Coined the $trip Love tour — which is produced by AEG Presents — the Colombian singer kicks off the trek on Sept. 6 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. She’ll make pit stops in New York, New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping on Oct. 29 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

“There has never been a tour where they sing to love so nasty,” the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a nearly one-minute video showing footage of her in a bed, and other scenes of professional pole dancers.

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful week for Karol, who not only performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but also released her new single “Provenza” and won six awards at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards ,including the coveted artist of the year and album of the year for KG0516. Additionally, her Becky G-assisted “Mamiii” continues to hold the No. 1 spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

$trip Love tour follows Karol’s 2021 Bichota tour, which grossed $10.9 million and sold 128,000 tickets across 24 shows according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore.

Tickets for the 2022 trek go on sale at noon local time on April 29 via KarolGMusic.com. Artist pre-sale will begin at noon local time on April 26 with code “AMOR.”

See the confirmed dates and video announcement below:

