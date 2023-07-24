Watch Kany García Sing ‘Búscame,’ ‘Para Siempre’ & More in NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García is the latest Latin star to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. The intimate setting is fitting for García’s personal, deep lyrics which touch on love, heartbreak and beyond.

She kicked off her nearly 17-minute set with the gorgeous “Para Siempre” from her 2018 album Soy Yo. After that, she transitioned into “Búscame,” included on Mesa Para Dos (2020), explaining the meaning behind the song: “There’s so many songs that I wrote about relationship, sadness and all those kind of things and I never write songs about the people that I always feel like home, that people that I owe them a lot of things so this is a song for them.”

Love and heartbreak weren’t the only topics she touched on. The Latin Grammy-winning artist also paid tribute to immigrants across the world with her poignant “Mundo Inventado,” which loosely translates to an invented world. “This is a very special song for me because it’s a song that I’m talking about immigrants and as you know, they are people who have never given up in many parts of the world,” García introduced the song. “And thanks to the all the immigrants I think we make cities, countries and all these places a better place.”

After singing those songs, each one from a different album, she ended with one from her latest set, El Amor Que Merecemos. The empowering and liberating flamenco-tinged pop song “DPM (De Pxta Madre)” closed her set, which she prefaced with a few words: “It’s a phrase that we always use like for many things. Like, ‘F–k I won the lottery’ or ‘F–k I have a very bad day.’ This is song is about when you realize that all the people that are mean to you, they are no longer in your life and you’re grateful for that so you are [feeling] de puta madre.”

Other Latin stars that have recorded Tiny Desk Concerts include Karol G, Carla Morrison, Carin Leon, Farruko and Tokischa, among others. Watch Kany García’s above.