Kany García Honored at 2022 Premios Juventud With Medley Feat. Cazzu, Goyo & More

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García was honored with the special Agente de Cambio (Agent of Change) Award at the 2022 Premios Juventud on Thursday (July 21), in recognition of her defense of women and for her commitment and activism in the fight for equality.

Before going onstage, García was honored by three other women, Cazzu, Goyo and Ángela Aguilar, who sang a beautiful medley of her biggest hits including “Agüita e Coco” and “DPM (De Pxta Madre),” “Hoy Ya Me Voy,” and “Para Siempre.” García joined the trio toward the end of the performance for a powerful collaboration.

Presented by Villana Antillano, who thanked García for inspiring her and for her passion, García then gave an emotional and poignant speech while accepting her award. “Writing songs is my strength, but when it comes to speaking in public, I’m a disaster,” she joked. García then went on to thank Goyo, Cazzu and Aguilar for joining her onstage and defending fiercely the genres they represent.

“These three women are diverse and brave. And I especially want to thank the woman who presented this award, Villana, I admire her so much for all she represents. I want to remind every woman and little girl that is watching this that we don’t deserve to live in fear and we need to stop normalizing what is normalized today. The government is here to serve us.”

This year, 10 new categories were added to Premios Juventud: female artist – on the rise, male artist – on the rise, my favorite actor, my favorite actress, best onscreen couple, my favorite streaming artist, best couple song, tropical hit, the best beatmakers, and best fandom. Premios Juventud winners are determined by fan votes.

This year, the awards show — which aired live on Univision — was co-hosted by bachata crooner Prince Royce, Grupo Firme’s Eduin Caz, Mexican pop star Danna Paola, and television personality Clarissa Molina.