Kali Uchis, Feid, Grupo Frontera & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Kali Uchis, Grupo Frontera and Camila Fernández, to name a few.

Kali Uchis teams up with El Alfa & JT (of City Girls) for the sultry “Muñekita,” the first single from her upcoming Spanish-language album. “I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect,” the Colombian-American artist said in a statement. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

Meanwhile, Grupo Frontera has unleashed their highly anticipated debut album, El Comienzo. While the 11-track set includes previously-released collabs “Que Vuelvas” with Carin León, “Ojitos Rojos” with Ke Personajes and the Bad Bunny-assisted “Un X100to,” the rest are new songs that showcase their signature norteño-cumbia sound. The McAllen-based group’s new tracks include “En Altavoz” with OG sad boy Junior H where they sing about missing someone and calling them despite the hour. There’s also the ’90s-inspired grupero song “Las Flores” with Yahritza y Su Esencia, which marks their second collaborative effort, and “El Amor de Su Vida” with Grupo Firme.

Other notable releases this week include music from Feid, Sech, Lagos and Luar La L and Ozuna‘s collab.

Last week, Alaina Castillo’s “me conquistaste” won the reader poll with over 50 percent of the votes. She was followed by Grupo Firme and Pipe Bueno’s “Entre Botellas” with over 14 percent of the votes. Who should win this week? Vote below!