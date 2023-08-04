×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kali Uchis, Feid, Grupo Frontera & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Pick your favorite new Latin music release of the week.

JT, Kali Uchis, and El Alfa
JT, Kali Uchis, and El Alfa Courtesy of Geffen

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Kali Uchis, Grupo Frontera and Camila Fernández, to name a few. 

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

El Alfa

Feid

Kali Uchis

See latest videos, charts and news

Kali Uchis teams up with El Alfa & JT (of City Girls) for the sultry “Muñekita,” the first single from her upcoming Spanish-language album. “I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect,” the Colombian-American artist said in a statement. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

Related

Chayanne

Chayanne Returns to No. 1 on Tropical Airplay After 14 Years With 'Bailando Bachata'

Meanwhile, Grupo Frontera has unleashed their highly anticipated debut album, El Comienzo. While the 11-track set includes previously-released collabs “Que Vuelvas” with Carin León, “Ojitos Rojos” with Ke Personajes and the Bad Bunny-assisted “Un X100to,” the rest are new songs that showcase their signature norteño-cumbia sound. The McAllen-based group’s new tracks include “En Altavoz” with OG sad boy Junior H where they sing about missing someone and calling them despite the hour. There’s also the ’90s-inspired grupero song “Las Flores” with Yahritza y Su Esencia, which marks their second collaborative effort, and “El Amor de Su Vida” with Grupo Firme.

Other notable releases this week include music from Feid, Sech, Lagos and Luar La L and Ozuna‘s collab.

Last week, Alaina Castillo’s “me conquistaste” won the reader poll with over 50 percent of the votes. She was followed by Grupo Firme and Pipe Bueno’s “Entre Botellas” with over 14 percent of the votes. Who should win this week? Vote below!

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad