All the Times Justin Timberlake Has Hit a Latin Chart

This week, Justin Timberlake is, for the first time, topping a Billboard Latin chart thanks to “Sin Fin,” his team-up with Romeo Santos. The bachata anthem debuts at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated Sept. 17).

But you might be surprised to know that while this is Timberlake’s first Latin No. 1, it’s not the first time he’s charted on a Latin tally. In fact, throughout his career, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter has scored entries on the Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts.

Radio hits such as “My Love” and “Mirrors” have appeared on the aforementioned charts, and it’s worth noting that, although these songs aren’t in Spanish (except for the bilingual “Sin Fin”), they’ve entered Latin charts because, back in the day, Spanish-language stations would often play English-language songs, which is why they were eligible to chart. This doesn’t happen as much anymore.

Below, find the six Timberlake songs that have charted on all-genre charts, Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay, plus Latin Pop Airplay.

“My Love” feat. T.I.

This song charted on all three tallies: Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay. It peaked at No. 38 on the latter in January 2007.

Timbaland, “Give It to Me” feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake

Later that year, Timberlake scored his second entry on Latin Pop Airplay thanks to the collaboration with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado. It peaked at No. 30 in July 2007.

Madonna, “4 Minutes” feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

This 2008 anthem landed the artist his third Latin Pop Airplay entry. The trio’s track peaked at No. 27 June of that year.

“Mirrors”

Timberlake struck again, charting on two tallies — Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay — with his smash hit “Mirrors,” which peaked at No. 30 in June 2013 on Latin Pop.

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

His second-highest-charting title across Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay is “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” On Latin Pop, it peaked at No. 21 in July 2016.

Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake, “Sin Fin” (2022)

It wasn’t until his collab with Santos, featured on his Fórmula, Vol. 3 album, that Timberlake scored his first No. 1 on three Latin charts, including Latin Airplay and Tropical Airplay.