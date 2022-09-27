5 Memorable Quotes From ‘The Power of Connectivity With Justin Quiles’ Panel at 2022 Latin Music Week

Hitmaker Justin Quiles took center stage at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week on Tuesday (Sept. 27) for a conversation presented by AT&T. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter behind hit songs such as “Loco,” “Bichota” and “MAMIII” talked about the process of writing music not only for himself but for other artists. He also said that “almost all of my songs were born on my phone leaving voice notes. I haven’t used a pen since I was a kid.”

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Latin Music Week will take place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 with star-studded panels. Additionally, a lineup of events that includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood.

Below, five memorable quotes from the panel “The Power of Connectivity With Justin Quiles” presented by AT&T.

Discussing when his inspiration strikes: “Most of my songs were born while I was showering, that’s where I get most of my ideas. I don’t know, there’s something in the water or soap.”

On writing for others: “When I write a song, I’m not thinking ‘Oh, this one is for me’ or ‘This one is for that artist.’ I let it flow and the songs end up in the right hands. But when I’m writing, I try to transform myself into that artist.”

On scoring a smash: “When one of my songs becomes a hit, it gives me great satisfaction. Because we’re with this since since its development. For me, it’s super important that the fans accept my songs, it gives me so much joy.

Writing with Karol G: “Working with Karol G is great. She has so much energy. Sometimes we work while we’re on a phone call. We’ve written songs while we’re on the phone. Or sometimes we’re together and just start listening to rhythms and start writing.”

Working with “legend” Daddy Yankee: “I love working with Daddy Yankee, it’s great to share ideas with him. It’s almost like unbelievable to be able to share ideas with this legend. And for someone like him to trust my work, I mean it’s crazy. Daddy Yankee is a beast.”