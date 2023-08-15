Junior H Sets Out to Conquer Mexico’s Foro Sol to the Rhythm of Corridos Tumbados

Corridos tumbados star Junior H is looking to set another milestone in his already prolific career: conquering the legendary Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City. Mexican promoter Ocesa announced on Monday (Aug 14) that the singer will perform at the storied venue on Nov. 23.

Explore Explore Junior H See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 23-year-old singer will arrive at the emblematic venue after having packing the Plaza de Toros México for two consecutive nights last May, drawing more than 80,000 people, according to organizers. Junior H is following in the footsteps of his genre colleague and July’s Billboard cover star Peso Pluma, who will perform at the Foro Sol 12 days earlier.

Junior H’s concert in the Mexican capital was announced after he kicked off his Sad Boyz 2023 U.S. arena tour on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where he gathered around 13,000 people, according to his publicists.

Ocesa announced that a presale for Citibanamex cardholders will be held on August 22nd starting at 11:00 a.m. (Mexico City time); the general sale will begin one day later at the same time through Ticketmaster Mexico, and at the Palacio de los Deportes box office in Mexico City.

Prior to his concert at the Foro Sol, Junior H (whose real name is Antonio Herrera Pérez) will headline the Coordenada Festival on October 14 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he will share the bill with Mexican band Panteón Rococó and Queens Of The Stone Age.

In just four years, the self-proclaimed Sad Boy has solidified his position as one of the top exponents of corrido tumbado, a subgenre born after the release of Natanael Cano’s Corridos Tumbados album in 2019, with whom he has collaborated early in his career. He has also performed alongside other successful Mexican acts like Peso Pluma, Edén Muñoz, Gabito Ballesteros and Alemán.

Clocking in at more than 2 million plays in just a few weeks when it released in 2019, his song “No He Cambiado,” from his album Mi Vida en un Cigarro, became a phenomenon on digital platforms. Since then, he has placed 18 songs on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, four of which reached the top 10, and earlier this year he made inroads on the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart with the hit “Fin de semana” alongside Oscar Maydon.

His latest track is “El Patrocinador” with Grupo Firme, whose video has more than 5.8 million views since its release 10 days ago.

Check out Ocesa’s announcement of the Junior H concert at the Foro Sol below: