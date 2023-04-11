Listen to the Heartfelt Song Joan Sebastian Wrote for His Son Julian Figueroa

The music industry is mourning the sudden death of actor and singer Julián Figueroa, son of the late Mexican star Joan Sebastian and Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia. Figueroa died Sunday in Mexico City at the age of 28 — just one day after what would have been Sebastian’s 72nd birthday.

In an Instagram post, Guardia said Figueroa was found unconscious in his room while she was at the theater. “They called 911 and when the ambulance and police arrived, they found him already lifeless, with no traces of violence. The medical report indicates that he died of acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation,” she said.

Figueroa, who was known for songs such as “Pídeme,” “Volaré” “and Cómo Olvidar,” had a close relationship with his father, which could be reflected in one of his last Instagram posts.

“How slowly 8 years have gone by since the day you left time tastes more bitter. And people proclaim that time is a fix for everything, but this is a vile lie, it hurts more every day, and this is without fear of hurting sensibilities,” the artist wrote, next to a photo of himself as a child with his father.

Sebastian, who died in 2016 after a long battle with bone cancer, had eight children with five different women. His love for his children often shined in his music like in “Julián,” the song he wrote for Figueroa 23 years ago.

The lullaby-like, waltz-inspired track — part of his Secreto de Amor album that spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart in 2000 — finds Sebastian dedicating sweet words of love, appreciation and promises to his then-5-year-old son.

Below, listen to the sweet track, followed by the lyrics translated into English:

When you were a child Julian

You asked me to write a song that said

What I feel for you

That’s not easy, Julian

Although I wrote a thousand songs

The most beautiful thing about love, Julian

Is carried in the hearts

And this waltz is for you, for you, Julian

Dance it, enjoy it from beginning to end

At your graduation and your wedding day

And this waltz is for you, for you, Julian

I will be celebrating too

From a corner, I will be watching you dance

When you were a child Julian

God was very good to me

He gave me the honor of being, Julian

Of being your father and your friend

And this waltz is for you, for you, Julian

Dance it, enjoy it from beginning to end

At your graduation and your wedding day

And this waltz is for you, for you, Julian

I will be celebrating too

I promise I will be watching you dance