Juanes Set to Receive International Peace Honor From PeaceTech Lab

Colombian star Juanes is set to be honored for his “dedication to youth empowerment and peace” during the 2022 International Peace Honors presented by PeaceTech Lab.

Juanes joins an elite group of honorees including actor, executive producer and activist Forest Whitaker; the creator of Humans of New York, Brandon Stanton; and indigenous youth leader and environmentalist, Tokata Iron Eyes of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, among others.

“It is a privilege to be recognized by the International Peace Honors,” said Juanes, who 15 years ago co-founded peace-building non-profit organization Mi Sangre Foundation in his native Colombia. “I am beyond honored and thrilled to be among this group of impassioned leaders working to make the world a more inclusive, and peaceful place. I was blessed to embrace music as a creative outlet at a time of great turmoil during my youth, and now through Mi Sangre Foundation, we aim to create a space for today’s youth as they wrestle with the overlapping and ongoing crises in Colombia. A space where they can peacefully and purposefully pave their own paths out of any difficulties they encounter and become active leaders of change in the communities.”

“Once you’re at the top, to reach behind you and extend your hand to lift others up too, is the mark of a true star. Juanes has reached the pinnacle of success and has found a way to continue to make a difference in the world — not only with his music and talent, but with lasting, effective peace building methods which empower the next generation of peace builders. It’s an honor to recognize him as an International Peace Honoree,” stated Sheldon Himelfarb, president and CEO of PeaceTech Lab.

The International Peace Honors “celebrates the work of the most outstanding global leaders and change-agents of our time who make philanthropy and humanitarian service a hallmark of their lives, to advance humanity and our planet,” according to a press release.

Host and performers for the ceremony, set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 27, will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks. The ceremony will be broadcasted digitally via PeaceTech Lab’s social media platforms.