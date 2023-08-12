Juanes Gets His Own Signature Fender Guitar & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music 

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and those little, important moments, Billboard editors highlight uplifting moments in Latin music. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Juanes’ very own Fender guitar

Colombian star Juanes celebrated his birthday in a big way. The “Gris” singer unveiled his very own signature Fender guitar called the “Juanes Stratocaster.” The guitar features a custom “Luna White” satin finish, which is an ode to his first born daughter, Luna. According to a press release, all artist proceeds from the Stratocaster Guitar and the Juanes capsule collection will go towards Mi Sangre Foundation, Juanes’ philanthropic initiative.

“Nowadays, I feel that I only need this guitar and many ideas,” Juanes said in a statement. “My relationship with Fender began when I was living in Colombia. I decided to sell everything I had to buy my first Fender guitar and I came to the United States and recorded my first album. And today, I can say that we have a Juanes Stratocaster in Luna White. It’s a dream. I can’t believe it, I’m very happy.”

Sebastián Yatra at the U.S. Open

When you receive a personal call from tennis star Carlos Alcaráz inviting you to the U.S., you pick up the call and accept. That’s what Yatra did when Alcaráz called him to ask if he’d not only attend but also perform “Vagabundo” at the Sound of the Open show on Aug. 25 in New York. “Let’s go,” responds Yatra. “But you’ll have to sing the song with me. Thanks for the invite. I’m excited to see you again.” Tickets to show can be purchased here.

Family trip

Mexican singer Mario Bautista was recently in Paris celebrating his abuela‘s 95th birthday. The special trip was captured on photos, which Bautista later shared on social media with an emotional caption. “We took my grandma to France for the first time to celebrate her 95th birthday, almost a century old and traveling the world with all her creations, sharing one of the most valuable moments that life has given us,” he wrote. “Thank you, beautiful life, cheers to you, for so many blessing and moments with my family. Happy birthday, grandma, we’re going for the 100.”

Shakira, Shakira

Colombian superstar Shakira is confirmed for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Oct. 2-6 at the Faena Forum in Miami. The global artist — who in May was named Billboard’s first-ever Latin Woman of the Year — will participate in an exclusive superstar Q&A. Shakira joins a star-studded roster for the five-day legacy event that will feature exclusive panels and conversations with hitmakers throughout the week. Other confirmed artists for Latin Music Week include Peso Pluma, Nicki Nicole, Maria Becerra, Grupo Frontera, Natanael Cano, Arcángel, among many others.

Registration for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

Vicente Fernández’s upcoming new album

The musical legacy of Vicente Fernández continues to grow two years after his passing. In the years prior to his death, the greatest exponent of ranchera music recorded 200 songs that will be published in a series of albums. The first instalmment, Vicente Fernández Le Canta a Los Grandes Compositores de México, was released on Thursday. The set includes 20 songs by great Mexican songwriters of the 20th century. Ten of them are classics recorded for the first time by the Charro de Huentitán, as Fernández was also known, including “La Media Vuelta,” “Tú, Sólo Tú” and “A la Orilla de un Palmar.”

Stream the album below: