All of Juanes’ No. 1 Hot Latin Songs Hits: ‘Me Enamora,’ ‘La Camisa Negra,’ & More

Juanes is celebrating his 50th birthday Tuesday (Aug. 9) by announcing a book that has best captured his five decades of life, going back to as early as when he was an aspiring 16-year-old musician.

Titled 1.577.836.800 Seconds (the number of seconds in 50 years) and written by Colombian journalist and author Diego Londoño, the book captures the artist born Juan Estebán Aristizábal Vásquez’s upbringing, struggles, and success story as one of Latin pop rock’s prolific artists.

“1,577,836,800 seconds of life embodied in a book that tells great stories with friends, colleagues, and family,” the Colombian artist shared on Instagram of the book that will be available in Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, and as of Sept. 13, in the United States.

Additionally, in celebration of Juanes’ big five-oh, Billboard highlights all of his No. 1 hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart. In total, he’s placed 34 entries, 10 of which hit the top 10, and eight which rocketed to No. 1.

See the full list below:

“Me Enamora” debuted and peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 29, 2007, where it spent 20 weeks

“La Camisa Negra” peaked at No. 1 on April 9, 2005, where it spent eight weeks

“Fotografia” with Nelly Furtado peaked at No. 1 on July 19, 2003, where it spent five weeks

“Gotas de Agua Dulce” peaked at No. 1 on Feb. 23, 2008, where it spent three weeks

“Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor” peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 25, 2004, where it spent 12 weeks

“Volverte a Ver” peaked at No. 1 on Feb. 5, 2005, where it spent three weeks

“Yerbatero” peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 4, 2010, where it spent one week

“La Señal” peaked at No. 1 on May 5, 2012, where it spent one week