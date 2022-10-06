Jowell & Randy Drop Ultra-Perreo Track ‘Toro,’ Talk New Album: ‘It’s Pure Reggaeton’

The last time Jowell y Randy dropped music was in 2020 with their pandemic-inspired hit “Se Acabó la Cuarentena” featuring Kiko el Crazy. On Thursday (Oct. 6), they unveil their new single “Toro,” released under Rimas Entertainment.

Produced by Subelo Neo and composed by Mora, the ultra-perreo stays true to the Puerto Rican duo’s essence. “We feel the responsibility to ‘romper la calle’ very hard,” Jowell tells Billboard. “We cannot play with being experimental and bringing concepts that are not the sound people expect from us.”

The track, which has a raunchy lyricism that metaphorically relates to a bull, was a quick creative process, according to Randy. “We didn’t have to think much about it,” he says. “Mora is very talented. This kid is a huge fan of ours and he grew up with our music. He has a different type of vocabulary and a different type of composing. Getting together with Jowell and Randy was like a huge challenge for him and a lot of fun too. There are a lot of powerful minds in this collaboration.”

For the official music video, Jowell y Randy opted for their signature party scene, mechanical bulls, and a very inclusive group of people. The single is one of many the artists hope to release as part of their forthcoming studio album, following their 2020 Viva El Perreo, which peaked at No. 5 on the Top Latin Albums chart.

“We have a lot of songs for like three albums,” Jowell explains. “We are going to release the strongest rhythms we have for the club and for the dancing. This is very fast and people want music. We can’t keep waiting.”

The forthcoming untitled album is set to be released before 2022 comes to an end, and according to the duo, will include promising collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, De La Ghetto, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, and Maluma, to name a few. “There’s nothing on this album that’s not reggaetón. It’s pure reggaetón,” Randy elaborates.

Below, see the complete “Live With Billboard Latin” interview via Instagram Live.