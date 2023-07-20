How Hoobastank & Jonathan Moly Join Forces For Salsa Version of ‘The Reason’ at Premios Juventud

It’s been 20 years since Hoobastank released “The Reason,” and to celebrate the big anniversary, the rock band arrived Thursday (July 20) at Premios Juventud — its first-ever Latin awards show — to perform a new salsa version of the 2003 hit song.

“This song has a very special value, so I did it as a gift for my uncle who’s my manager,” Moly told Billboard at the red carpet. “My uncle told me to send the song to Hoobastank, so I sent it to them via Instagram and told them I’ve been a fan since I was a kid.” According to the Venezuelan salsa artist, talks for the collaboration began in 2020.

“We have people cover the song and tag us all the time, every single day, and I don’t recall getting asked to do something like this,” Hoobastank’s lead guitarist Dan Estrin elaborated, to which lead vocalist Doug Robb noted that Moly’s salsa version “just felt right.”

Hoobastank and Moly later took center stage to perform the track. “Puerto Rico, Hoobastank,” Moly said ecstatically, and the group appeared singing in English. Then, their voices united for an epic bilingual rendition of the rock anthem. Backed by a live salsa band and electric guitar solos, this was perhaps one of the best performances of the night for its originality.

The new version, a subtle fusion of rock and salsa, is part of the Venezuelan artist’s new album Metamorfosis. The original track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated June 19, 2004).

Premios Juventud celebrates its 20th anniversary from the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the theme of “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically). Co-hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and Angela Aguilar, this year’s PJs debuts 15 new categories that “reflect the latest trends” in Latin music, such as best song for my ex, best urban track and best urban mix, among others.

Additionally, this year, Shakira and Camila Cabello will receive the special “Agent of Change” award, joining past honorees that include Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany García, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel.