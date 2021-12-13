President Joe Biden Remembers Vicente Fernandez: ‘The Music World Has Lost an Icon’

President Joe Biden reacted to Vicente Fernández’s death on Twitter Sunday night (Dec. 12), expressing that “the music world has lost an icon.”

“The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him,” he tweeted under the official POTUS account. “Vicente will be remembered for generations to come.”

Explore Explore Vicente Fernández See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The legendary mariachi and ranchera singer died at the age of 81 at a hospital in Guadalajara Sunday morning due to complications following surgery for a cervical spine injury after a serious fall last August.

Fernández, who has blessed Latino households for generations with hits such as “El Rey,” “Mujeres Divinas,” “Aca Entre Nos,” and “Estos Celos,” to name a few, holds the Billboard record for the most entries on Hot Latin Songs for a regional Mexican solo act, with 61 songs. He also holds the record for the most No. 1s for a regional Mexican solo act on Regional Mexican Albums, with a total of 17, and the record for the most top 10s on Regional Mexican Albums, with a total of 49.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience,” read a statement on his official Instagram account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

In addition to President Biden, artists such as Sebastian Yatra, Maluma, Carlos Rivera, Marco Antonio Solis, Gloria Trevi, and many more, shared their condolences and best memories of the artist on social media.

See Biden’s tweet below: