Jhayco Unveils 2023 ‘Vida Rockstar’ U.S. Tour Dates: Exclusive

Jhayco has unleashed the dates, venues, and cities of his 2023 Vida Rockstar tour exclusively on Billboard today (May 16).

Presented by Loud And Live, the trek will take him to 16 major U.S. cities, kicking off Sept. 28 at the Agganis Arena in Boston and wrapping on Dec. 10 at the Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers.

In between the opening and closing dates, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter born Jesús Manuel Nieves Cortés (formerly known as Jhay Cortez) will also visit his loyal fans in Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, San Antonio, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Miami, to name a few.

Fully embracing his “vida rockstar” (rockstar life) season, fans can expect the edgy reggaetón artist to perform some of his greatest and viral hits including his song “Dakiti” with Bad Bunny, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and his latest singles “Cuerpecito” and the Quevedo-assisted “Mami Chula.”

In addition, the Vida Rockstar U.S. stint will offer VIP packages to give fans the ultimate concert experience.

Ticketmaster and AMEX pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday, May 16; pre-sale for Spotify and Fan Club members begins at 10 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday, May 17; pre-sale for Loud And Live and venues begins at 10 a.m. (local time); and general public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. (local time) on Friday, May 19.

For more information on tickets and VIP packages, visit www.jhayco.com.

See the complete 2023 “Vida Rockstar” U.S. tour date below: