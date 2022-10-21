×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Jhayco, Alejandra Guzman & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Pick your favorite new Latin music release of the week. 

Feid, Jhayco, Sech.
Feid, Jhayco, Sech. Orli

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Shakira, Jhayco, Snow Tha Product and Alejandra Guzman, to name a few.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Alejandra Guzmán

Jhayco

See latest videos, charts and news

The list includes a powerful collaboration between Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar called “Qué Agonía,” a romantic Mexican ballad about being in love long after a breakup. The track comes to life with beautiful orchestration by an all-female mariachi band among other musicians and sublime harmonies. The single is part of Yuridia’s new album Pa’ Luego Es Tarde, produced by Eden Muñoz.

Related

Taylor Swift

From Taylor Swift to Carly Rae Jepsen, What's Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

Additionally, Jhayco’s new single “En La De Ella” recruits Feid and Sech for a new anthem for independent ladies; Alejandra Guzmán not only gets intimate and personal in her new single “TUYA” but also returns to her rocker roots; Colombian hitmakers The Rudeboyz managed to recruit Maluma and Adam Levine for a first-of-its-kind reggaeton dubbed “Ojalá;” and Mexican rapper Snow Tha Product dropped her first album in six years called To Anywhere. “Now that I’m growing up I realize I do deserve to be happy. And even though things are hard sometimes, you need to do what really makes you happy,” she says in the intro, setting up the vibe of the album.

Also in the poll are new releases by Shakira and Ozuna, Natanael Cano and Victor Cibrian, as well as newcomers GALE, Joonti, and Majo Aguilar.

What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad