Jhayco, Alejandra Guzman & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Shakira, Jhayco, Snow Tha Product and Alejandra Guzman, to name a few.

The list includes a powerful collaboration between Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar called “Qué Agonía,” a romantic Mexican ballad about being in love long after a breakup. The track comes to life with beautiful orchestration by an all-female mariachi band among other musicians and sublime harmonies. The single is part of Yuridia’s new album Pa’ Luego Es Tarde, produced by Eden Muñoz.

Additionally, Jhayco’s new single “En La De Ella” recruits Feid and Sech for a new anthem for independent ladies; Alejandra Guzmán not only gets intimate and personal in her new single “TUYA” but also returns to her rocker roots; Colombian hitmakers The Rudeboyz managed to recruit Maluma and Adam Levine for a first-of-its-kind reggaeton dubbed “Ojalá;” and Mexican rapper Snow Tha Product dropped her first album in six years called To Anywhere. “Now that I’m growing up I realize I do deserve to be happy. And even though things are hard sometimes, you need to do what really makes you happy,” she says in the intro, setting up the vibe of the album.

Also in the poll are new releases by Shakira and Ozuna, Natanael Cano and Victor Cibrian, as well as newcomers GALE, Joonti, and Majo Aguilar.

What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!