Jhay Cortez Talks ‘Timelezz’ & Plays Couples Trivia With Mia Khalifa at 2021 Latin Grammys

Billboard caught Jhay Cortez on his way to the Latin Grammys on Thursday to talk about the release of Timelezz and to test his knowledge of his new girlfriend, Mia Khalifa.

“It’s energies you get from the album, it’s something you get in your heart and that’s when you know,” said the Puerto Rican-born artist of how he knew his sophomore album was done.

Explore Explore Jhay Cortez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

And in a game of “How Well Do You Know Each Other” (watch above), Cortez and Khalifa test each other’s knowledge, where we learn Cortez is a rom-com fan and a night owl.

Back in October, Cortez and Khalifa were at the center of romance rumors after the famous former adult film actress made her appearance onstage lying on a bed while Cortez performed “In My Room.”

Earlier this month, the rumors were confirmed with an Instagram post captioned “LA PRESION YA NO SOY YO ES ELLA @MIAKHALIFA,” which translates in English to, “The pressure is not me, it is her.”