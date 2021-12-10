Jhay Cortez Announces 2022 U.S. Tour: See the Dates

Jhay Cortez is hitting the road in 2022. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter unveiled tour dates for his U.S. trek set to kick off in April in San Francisco and will make stops in cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Dallas and New York.

Before going on tour in the U.S. next year, the 28-year-old hitmaker will embark on his European tour, visiting London, Zurich and Barcelona, among other cities, throughout the month of December. The tour announcement follows Cortez’s sophomore album, Timelezz, which he released in September. The set peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart (dated Sept. 18).

Cortez — who landed at No. 6 on our 2021 year-end Top Latin Artists chart mainly on the strong presence of “Dakiti,” with Bad Bunny, which topped the list for 27 weeks — recently spoke to Billboard about his unlikely collaboration with Ivan Cornejo. The pair teamed for a remix of Cornejo’s viral sierreño hit “Está Dañada.”

“I had heard the song already, a lot of people were talking to me about it,” Cortez previously said. “Mia [Khalifa, significant other] is also a big fan of it. When my manager told me about the possibility of doing the remix, I really liked the idea. I love the vibe of the song — it’s the type of music that I like, and being part of it was great. This is a really special song.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale here Friday (Dec. 10) starting at 1 p.m. ET. See the complete list of dates below:

April 1 – San Francisco @ The Warfield

April 6 – Los Angeles @ The Novo

April 9 – Las Vegas @ DLVEC Downtown

April 13 – Houston @ White Oak Music Hall

April 14 – Austin @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 15 – Dallas @ Texas Trust CU Theater

April 29 – Mashantucket, Connecticut @ Foxwoods Casino

May 5 – Philadelphia @ Franklyn Music Hall

May 6 – New York @ Terminal 5

May 13 – Denver @ Mission Ballroom

May 28 – Atlanta @ Coca Cola Roxy

May 29 – Chicago @ Grant Park