This Jennifer Lopez & Pitbull Collab Just Hit 2 Billion Views on YouTube

Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull’s music video for club anthem “On the Floor” has surpassed two billion views on YouTube. The nightclub-set clip for J. Lo and Pit’s 2011 hit has averaged more than 500K views per day so far in 2022, according to the video streaming platform.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jennifer Lopez Pitbull See latest videos, charts and news

The track scored the pair another entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as it peaked at No. 3 on the tally dated May 21, 2011. “On the Floor” is one of the handful of collaborations between the Lopez and Pitbull. The pair have struck gold with other songs such as “Dance Again,” “Back It Up” with Prince Royce, and the official 2014 World Cup song “We Are One (Ole Ola)” with Brazilian star Claudia Leitte.

Produced by RedOne, the song thrives on a hypnotic beat, with Pitbull dropping by for a rapid-fire verse that rhymes “badonkadonk” with “Donkey Kong.” Lopez’s sweet yet commanding vocals take centerstage during the chorus where she sings “La la la la la la la la la la la la la la. Tonight we gon’ be it on the floor.”

The track samples French-Brazilian pop group Kaoma’s 1988 song “Lambada,” a global hit that went on to top Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart in March of 1990. As a result of the sample, the “Lambada” reappeared on the Billboard charts more than 20 years after its global domination. It made its debut on the World Digital Songs chart at No. 3 in March of that year, a few weeks after “On the Floor” came out.

Revisit J. Lo and Pitbull’s “On the Floor” video below: