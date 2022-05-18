Jennifer Lopez Says Her ‘Life Is Just Beginning’ in ‘Halftime’ Documentary Trailer: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a first look at her Halftime documentary, which is set to premiere June 14 on Netflix.

The trailer, which dropped Wednesday (May 18), kicks off with behind-the-scenes footage of J.Lo’s rehearsals for her epic 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. “Part of being a great performer is being aware,” she’s seen telling her dancers. Then, she goes on to reflect on her career as an actress and singer. “I do this not for an award. I do this to connect with people and make them feel things because I want to feel something. My whole life, I’ve been battling to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously. I really feel like my life is just beginning.”

Lopez’s fiancé Ben Affleck also appears in the trailer, addressing the negative tabloid publicity she’s faced throughout her career. “I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?'” Affleck says in the trailer. “And she said, ‘I expected this.'”

The Amanda Micheli-directed film follows the multi-faceted artist as she “reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career continuing to entertain, empower and inspire,” according to an official press release.

The world premiere of Halftime will kick off the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 8 and is set to take place at the United Palace in Washington Heights in upper Manhattan, near J.Lo’s Bronx home borough.

“The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival — a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We’re thrilled to open with Halftime, an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez’s activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show,” Jane Rosenthal, the festival’s co-founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO, previously said in a statement. “We’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of J.Lo’s Latina culture and heritage.”

Earlier this year, Lopez premiered her rom-com Marry Me (currently streaming on Peacock) alongside Colombian star Maluma. The two artists also recorded the soundtrack to the film, which features original songs and duets including “Pa Ti” and “Lonely.” “I wasn’t making it a J.Lo album,” Lopez previously told Billboard. “I was making a different character, and also, I was weaving the songs and writing them for the story.”

Watch the Halftime trailer below: